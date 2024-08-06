Following In Princess Diana's Footsteps Was Harder For Kate Middleton Than We Knew

Catherine, Princess of Wales, had some pretty big shoes to fill when she became a royal family member. In British journalist Robert Jobson's book, "Catherine, The Princess of Wales," he wrote that Kate Middleton knew there would come a time when she would have to adopt the title of Princess of Wales. Of course, the last person who held that prestigious title was her would-be mother-in-law, the beloved Diana, Princess of Wales, so Kate naturally had reservations about being the next in line for the title.

"She knew she'd inevitably be compared with Diana, whose untimely death had provoked such a tsunami of anger and grief," Jobson explained, adding, "And she was right. The similarities and differences between the two women were dissected ad infinitum, and even discussed in the royal household" (via InStyle). Hearing so many people compare her to her mother-in-law was undoubtedly hard for Kate, and she believed that she would take a page out of Queen Camilla's book and adopt a different title altogether.

After Camila's initiation into the royal family, she should have ideally taken over Diana's title, but she instead came to be known by the lesser title Duchess of Cornwall. However, as we all know, Kate didn't go down the same route. According to Jobson, she began to see the title as "palatable" as the years went by. Furthermore, Kate believed that her accomplishments in the public eye were enough to differentiate her from Diana. So, after King Charles III's ascension in 2022, Kate officially became the Princess of Wales.

