Strange Things About Barack And Michelle Obama's Marriage That Everyone Ignores

Barack and Michelle Obama are arguably one of the most-loved couples out there. They've undergone a stunning relationship transformation, and even though they left the White House years ago (those were the days), their marriage continues to serve as an inspiration to many, especially because both of them have been pretty open about how it's not sunshine and roses all the time. In fact, the two's marriage got off to a bit of a rocky start, so to speak.

Advertisement

When Barack decided to propose to Michelle, he went about it in a rather unconventional way. Both lawyers, they could argue a point until the cows came home. So, on the evening Barack popped the big question, he decided to get into an argument with Michelle (who he knew always had an answer for everything) and leave her speechless for a change. Barack started a conversation about the merits of marriage. "He made an argument out of it (the proposal)," Michelle recalled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." "We would have these deep discussions about whether marriage was really necessary if two people loved each other, and he would make his lawyer-ly arguments and I would be irritated." In the middle of the heated discussion, the waiter placed a platter with a ring on it in front of Michelle. "He opened up the box and he said, 'Now that ought to shut you up.' And it did," Michelle told Colbert.

Advertisement