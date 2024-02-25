Signs Barack And Michelle Obama's Marriage Isn't What It Seems

We've given some serious thought to why Michelle Obama doesn't want people idolizing her romance with Barack. Her reason? "Broken things that happen even in the best of marriages." Michelle's words might seem vague or unnecessarily humble, considering she and Barack are still together.

But, a closer look reveals some of those "broken things" Michelle mentioned. Spoiler alert: they are definitely not pedestal-worthy. The mother of two has often said that she wouldn't trade Barack for the world, but she's admittedly considered it: "It's important for us to be honest and say, if you're in a marriage and there are times you want to leave, that's normal — because I felt that way" (via People).

Another key sign that their relationship was at some point unhealthy is Michelle's admission that she was an explosive arguer and never listened to reason once angry. "Barack wants to talk rationally, and I'm like, 'rational? Don't come to me with sense — I'm angry!'" she explained while chatting with Oprah Winfrey on the May 2023 episode of "The Light Podcast." This method of dealing with anger would have made conflict resolution difficult, especially with a husband who willingly pushed her buttons.