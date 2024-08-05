Simone Biles Faced Pregnancy Rumors Long Before 2024 Paris Olympics
With the help of a few vaults and somersaults, gymnast Simone Biles has officially scored a whopping 10 Olympic medals. She's also scored all eyes on her and plenty of buzz about who she is both on and off the mat. After making history at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Biles has gained plenty of attention and even sparked pregnancy rumors. Yet, this is far from the first time rumors spread that the Olympic athlete was expanding her family, and she has had to shut the gossip down in the past.
The 27-year-old gymnastics icon married Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens in April 2023. Just a few months later, word got around that the couple was expecting. Many comments on one of Biles' Instagram posts questioned whether she had a bun in the oven and prompted her to set the record straight. Biles copied a photo of herself from the post to her Instagram Story, writing (via People), "I hate that I even have to address this." She urged fans to "please stop commenting on this photo or my Instagram in general about me being 'pregnant,'" noting once and for all, "I'm not pregnant."
So, while she hasn't spoken out about the most recent slew of pregnancy rumors about her, she's certainly no stranger to stopping this gossip in its tracks.
The couple has said that they want children
When pregnancy rumors first emerged, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens may not have felt the time was right to have a baby just yet. After all, they've had some major athletic accomplishments to rack up and some time as newlyweds to enjoy. That doesn't, however, mean that this couple doesn't want a family of their own someday.
During an Instagram Q&A with fans in July 2023, Biles was confident about their hopes for the future. "Yes, we want kids," she wrote, (via Sportskeeda). As for how many kids the couple envisioned, that answer wasn't as certain. "I would say 2 & Jonathan would say 3 is the perfect number," she wrote, adding, "I don't want to be outnumbered lol."
And Biles doesn't just want to be a mom; she looks like she's a natural at motherhood, too. In November 2022, Biles posted an adorable photo of her holding her newborn niece to Instagram. In the carousel's caption, she wrote, "my precious little niece made her debut friday. I'm so proud to be your TT & I'm excited to spoil you!" Biles clearly loves having her "aunt" title, and we think being called "mom" one day will fit her just as well.
Simone Biles doesn't want to talk about what's next
Now that her award-winning performance in her third Olympic games has come to a close, Simone Biles will surely have more time to focus on other things. As of now, though, she'd prefer no one asks what those other things will be. On August 4, the gymnast took to X, formerly known as Twitter with a gentle reminder not to put too much pressure on Olympians to think about their futures right away.
"You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what's next after they win a medal at the Olympics," she wrote. She went on to comment, "let us soak up the moment we've worked our whole lives for." When one commenter asked, "What is your next step after winning Gold medal??" Biles simply said, "babysitting the medal." So, it sounds like her gold medal will be her only golden child for a while, and she definitely deserves it.
While appearing on the "Today" show in October 2023, Biles explained that while she loves gymnastics, "I don't feel like it's the end all be all anymore, as before I kind of felt like that," per People. She added, "I get to go home to my husband, to my dogs, to my house and all of the things. So it feels really good." It's only fair, then, that Biles has some time to enjoy her hubby, her dogs, and of course, those Olympic medals before a baby comes along.