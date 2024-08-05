Simone Biles Faced Pregnancy Rumors Long Before 2024 Paris Olympics

With the help of a few vaults and somersaults, gymnast Simone Biles has officially scored a whopping 10 Olympic medals. She's also scored all eyes on her and plenty of buzz about who she is both on and off the mat. After making history at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Biles has gained plenty of attention and even sparked pregnancy rumors. Yet, this is far from the first time rumors spread that the Olympic athlete was expanding her family, and she has had to shut the gossip down in the past.

The 27-year-old gymnastics icon married Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens in April 2023. Just a few months later, word got around that the couple was expecting. Many comments on one of Biles' Instagram posts questioned whether she had a bun in the oven and prompted her to set the record straight. Biles copied a photo of herself from the post to her Instagram Story, writing (via People), "I hate that I even have to address this." She urged fans to "please stop commenting on this photo or my Instagram in general about me being 'pregnant,'" noting once and for all, "I'm not pregnant."

So, while she hasn't spoken out about the most recent slew of pregnancy rumors about her, she's certainly no stranger to stopping this gossip in its tracks.

