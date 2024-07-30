Weird Things About Simone Biles' Marriage With Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles and her future husband, Jonathan Owens, met in a pretty unconventional way according to celebrity standards. Speaking on the "Pivot" podcast in 2023, the pro-athlete revealed that he stumbled upon Biles' profile on Raya, a dating app for the mega famous, and Owens' interest was immediately piqued. The Olympian was undoubtedly equally interested in Owens as she went over to his Instagram and liked a few of the footballer's photos before casually making her way into his DMs. During a 2022 appearance on the "Today" show, Owens revealed that he knew he loved Biles when his dog grew to adore her.
Meanwhile, the gymnast shared that they instantly bonded over their passion for athletics while the duo's jam-packed schedules somehow only added fire to their initial spark. Biles believed that they grew almost magnet-like amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as she shed light on her post-lockdown woes. "We're with each other 24/7, so I feel like now when we're not with each other it's almost weird," she admitted. "We're always texting or calling each other. It's kind of gross in a way." Given all this, it's unsurprising that the NFL player popped the question in February 2022, about two years after their first meet in March 2020.
The happy couple went on to get hitched in April 2023. On the outside, everything appears to be working in their favor. However, there are just a couple of things that make us wonder if Biles and Owens' union really is as strong as they make it out to be.
Simon Biles and Jonathan Owens initially had a long-distance marriage
Shockingly, Simone Biles revealed on the "Today" show in 2023 that she didn't experience the joys of newly-married life after her second wedding to Jonathan Owens because he had to leave just two days after the ceremony to fulfill his duties as a Green Bay Packers player. Still, the Olympian clarified that she was grateful they both had such thriving careers regardless. Biles also claimed that long distance had given the couple a newfound appreciation for what little time they did have together. Similarly, the celebrated gymnast took to Instagram in August 2023 to share a photo of her reuniting with her husband on the field at an NFL game and captioned it, "Long distance isn't easy, but seeing you play your heart out is so worth it. I'm so proud of you, baby."
Despite all the little silver linings, the multiple gold medal winner naturally missed Owens tons too. In October 2023, Biles posted an Instagram Story to express her longing for her missing hubby. The couple had only been reunited a month prior, when Biles shared a photo on Instagram of her left hand sweetly laying next to Owens'. Unfortunately, their time together was short-lived as Biles posted another Story about a week later, promising to see Owens again in six weeks' time. The couple faced a similarly long separation when Biles went to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, and Owens stayed back to train. Fortunately, this time around, he was allowed to miss a few pre-season practices to cheer his wife on.
The celebrity couple often argues about their professions
When Simone Biles appeared on E! News' "Daily Pop" in 2021, she acknowledged that the shared passion that bonded the Olympian and her husband, Jonathan Owens, also caused them to butt heads. Biles explained that she and Owens could never agree on which one of their areas of expertise was harder, gymnastics or football. Still, thankfully no love was lost between the couple as they always put their differences aside to be each other's biggest cheerleaders. However, when Biles spoke to Sports Illustrated about a month later, she divulged that the recurring argument greatly frustrated her because gymnastics was evidently harder to master, making her case by reasoning, "I could go out there and learn how to throw a football, and he's like, 'Every time they get hit, it's like a car crash!' I'm like, 'You're literally a safety. You don't get hit. If you get hit, you're not doing your job.'"
While that fair point may have convinced most people, the NFL player seemingly stood his ground. During a December 2023 appearance on Peacock's "Back That Year Up," Biles confirmed that she and her husband had mutually agreed to never argue about their crafts after tying the knot, but they kept coming back to it. However, she was happy to note that she could easily keep up with him through his NFL workouts, while Owens struggled to get through her demanding exercise regime. Despite everything, Biles stressed that they were both masters of their respective crafts.
Jonathan Owens thought of himself as the 'catch' in their marriage
Elsewhere on Jonathan Owens' "Pivot" podcast appearance, he dubiously suggested that he didn't know that Simone Biles was a world-renowned gymnast before meeting her on Raya. The Chicago Bears player explained that he didn't have a particular inclination for gymnastics, so he wasn't aware of some of the sport's most impressive athletes, like his future wife. Owens dug himself into a deeper hole when he confidently informed the host that he was the true "catch" in their relationship and reckoned that "men are the catch" generally speaking, too. Then, as he agreed to the host's statement that he "booked" Biles, the other interviewer burst out laughing. Social media users were similarly baffled by Owen's tall claims.
Angry fans flooded his Instagram comments demanding an apology for talking about his highly-accomplished wife in an arguably undermining manner. One user even sneered, "I didn't know of you until Simone Biles posted you sir." However, Owens wasn't fazed by the backlash, shrugging to Us Weekly in 2024 that he never put much stock in social media comments anyway, so Owens made his mother and Biles read the hateful remarks instead. The pro-athlete further asserted, "If you say something, they're going to say something; if you don't say something, they're going to say something. So, just live your life." While Owens may have remained unbothered, Biles was deeply hurt by her husband's viral comment — albeit not for the reason you would think.
He made a few more questionable comments on the 'Pivot' podcast
Jonathan Owens didn't leave it there either, also confessing on the "Pivot" podcast that he wasn't ready for a serious relationship when he met Simone Biles. The NFL player was initially unsure if he should lock things down with her because Owens was still in the early years of his career at the time. As a result, the Olympic gold medalist apparently had to work extra hard to get him onboard with the idea of commitment. Furthermore, Owens stated that if it weren't for Biles' Instagram message, their connection would've ended at the Raya match since he wasn't compelled to make a move, and his "mind would have [gone] somewhere else." While the hosts joked that the gymnast should thank her lucky stars that all her efforts paid off and she landed a man like Owens, Biles chimed in to point out that she could've had him regardless.
The celebrated athlete clarified that they were an instant match when she liked Owens' profile, which meant that he had made the first move by liking her profile, but Owens didn't seem to be in agreement. Additionally, it appears that even after Owens learned Biles was an Olympic-level gymnast, he didn't quite grasp just how popular she was. During one particular segment of the podcast, the NFL star recalled how he only realized the magnitude of Biles' fame when they went out for dessert, and people were completely star-struck by her presence and even asked him to take a photo of them with her.
Simone Biles has defended their relationship several times
Simone Biles came to Jonathan Owen's defense after his comments on the "Pivot" podcast drew intense ire from fans. During an April 2024 appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Biles said that she initially didn't let the negative comments get to her and simply wrote them off as jokes. Eventually, though, people took things a bit too far, and the gymnast was gravely affected by just how negatively strangers were speaking about the man she loved. Biles reiterated that she wasn't offended by his "catch" comment, pointing out, "He never said I wasn't a catch." She continued, "He said he was a catch because he is. I've never met a man like him. A lot of people that meet him are like, oh my gosh. I want a man like that, like Jonathan."
The Olympian couldn't gush about him enough, proclaiming that Owens was extremely appreciative of her to boot. In fact, even on the "Pivot" podcast, she stood by her man. As the hosts noted that she was the stronger athlete, Biles reasoned, "In a couple of years, nobody is going to call him Simone Biles' husband, they'll call me Jonathan Owens' wife." Unfortunately, all of the celebrated gymnast's kind words weren't enough to convince people that Biles had a healthy relationship with Owens. However, she has never been one to let criticism get to her, posting an Instagram Story in May 2024 warning people that persistent critics of their marriage would be blocked.