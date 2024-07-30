Weird Things About Simone Biles' Marriage With Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and her future husband, Jonathan Owens, met in a pretty unconventional way according to celebrity standards. Speaking on the "Pivot" podcast in 2023, the pro-athlete revealed that he stumbled upon Biles' profile on Raya, a dating app for the mega famous, and Owens' interest was immediately piqued. The Olympian was undoubtedly equally interested in Owens as she went over to his Instagram and liked a few of the footballer's photos before casually making her way into his DMs. During a 2022 appearance on the "Today" show, Owens revealed that he knew he loved Biles when his dog grew to adore her.

Meanwhile, the gymnast shared that they instantly bonded over their passion for athletics while the duo's jam-packed schedules somehow only added fire to their initial spark. Biles believed that they grew almost magnet-like amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as she shed light on her post-lockdown woes. "We're with each other 24/7, so I feel like now when we're not with each other it's almost weird," she admitted. "We're always texting or calling each other. It's kind of gross in a way." Given all this, it's unsurprising that the NFL player popped the question in February 2022, about two years after their first meet in March 2020.

The happy couple went on to get hitched in April 2023. On the outside, everything appears to be working in their favor. However, there are just a couple of things that make us wonder if Biles and Owens' union really is as strong as they make it out to be.

