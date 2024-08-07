All Of The Special Jewelry Princess Charlotte Has Worn
As a future senior royal of Britain's most elite family, Princess Charlotte will one day get the proverbial keys to the impressive Windsor family vault, which houses some of the most expensive jewelry pieces in the world.
Her future jewelry box is estimated to be worth an enormous £82 million — while her first cousin Princess Lilibet is looking at a £980,000 jewelry inheritance. These rare and iconic pieces stem from Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth II, and Queen Mary's personal collection.
However, because of her young age, Charlotte doesn't often wear big, bold jewels that might make her a target, instead opting for refined and subtle pieces that are appropriate for her standing. One day, she'll be wearing precious diamonds and gems just like her mother, but for now, she's keeping it simple. Even so, when Charlotte does choose to wear jewelry, there's often a special meaning behind it. Let's take a look.
Princess Charlotte wore Taylor Swift friendship bracelets at Wimbledon
What Taylor Swift demands on tour was often a talking point throughout her run of the Eras shows, but those who went to see her only had one non-negotiable: swapping friendship bracelets. The beaded accessories became a huge sensation when fans started to make dozens of them with different lyrics and catchphrases to swap with other concertgoers. Even celebrities got in on the act, with "Top Gun" star Tom Cruise spotted exchanging bracelets with fans at one of the singer's London shows.
Cruise wasn't the only famous face to attend Swift's U.K. leg of the tour, either. Perhaps in a bid to win the "coolest dad ever" award, Prince William took his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to see Swift perform at the sold-out Wembley arena in June 2024. A whopping 90,000 people were there that night, though the royals got priority seating. Even Swift herself couldn't deny how monumental it was to have the royals come to visit, and she took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself, Travis Kelce, William, Charlotte, and George.
A few weeks after the concert, Charlotte could be spotted wearing two simple friendship bracelets while attending Wimbledon, proving that she was a true Swiftie at heart. Charlotte paired the sweet accessories with pink sunglasses and a semi-casual polka-dot dress.
Princess Charlotte pinned a diamond horseshoe brooch to her coat for her great-grandmother's funeral
One of the most heart-wrenching moments from the queen's funeral was watching her great-grandchildren, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, as they stoically participated in the event. Funerals can be incredibly difficult for kids at the best of times, let alone when the entire world is watching, but Charlotte and George conducted themselves in typical royal fashion. Charlotte was dressed stylishly for the occasion in a black button-down coat dress and matching hat, but there was one detail that didn't escape the attention of pundits.
Pinned to her coat, Charlotte wore a simple yet distinctive diamond horseshoe brooch. Queen Elizabeth II was especially fond of wearing brooches herself and wore many different kinds over the course of her reign, including the famous Lover's Knot brooch, which contains over 100 diamonds. What made the horseshoe brooch so special was that, according to an exclusive by People, it was allegedly gifted to Charlotte by her great-grandmother before her death.
It was also the first time that Charlotte, then 7 years old, wore a significant piece of jewelry to a public event, as well as the first time she wore a hat. Jewels and hats are fashion staples of royal women, so it won't be long before Charlotte expands her collection into something to rival her mother's wardrobe.
Princess Charlotte stunned in an Alexander McQueen tiara at King Charles' coronation
All of the drama surrounding King Charles III's coronation couldn't overshadow the glorious display of pomp and circumstance during the event. When Charles took the throne, it had been over 70 years since Britain held a coronation, thanks to the longevity of Queen Elizabeth II's reign. Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, may have been the main focus of the day, but Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis really stole the show. Prince William and Princess Catherine's three adorable children were dressed immaculately for the occasion, and Charlotte's outfit didn't disappoint.
While she didn't wear outrageously expensive jewels, Charlotte did sport a gorgeous leaf tiara by Alexander McQueen that matched with her mother. Many expected the mother-daughter duo to wear traditional tiaras from the Windsor archives, so it was somewhat of a surprise that new headpieces were commissioned for the event. The McQueen fashion house worked with milliner Jess Collett to create the dazzling accessories, and although they may look like diamonds, they weren't.
The tiaras were made from silver bullion and crystal, which kept costs down while also making quite the fashion statement. Charlotte also wore a white cape and dress by Alexander McQueen, with specially embroidered detailing that represented the four nations. Catherine has long been a fan of McQueen, with her famous wedding dress designed by Sarah Burton of the fashion house in 2011.
Princess Charlotte debuted a never-before-seen anklet for her dad's birthday
In case you didn't know, birthdays are typically a big deal for the royals. Trooping the Colour sees the entire royal family get together to celebrate the monarch's birthday, and while other royals don't get this level of celebration, birthdays are still taken seriously. Quite often, photography enthusiast Princess Catherine shares a photograph to the official Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account to mark a birthday, including back in June of 2024 when it was Prince William's special day.
The sweet photograph showed William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis holding hands as they jumped over a sand dune with beachgrass. The Windsors were all dressed casually in shorts and t-shirts, with Charlotte wearing a striped long-sleeve shirt. One tiny detail caught the attention of many: a cute little anklet that Charlotte hadn't been spotted wearing before.
Anklets aren't typically worn by members of the royal family, but they aren't totally unheard of, especially in more casual situations. Catherine wore one when she visited Belize in 2022 with William, using it to finish off a fun outfit featuring a bright blue summer dress with red detailing. Perhaps Charlotte took this particular style tip from her mother.
Princess Charlotte wore a protective amulet to Wimbledon
Following her cancer diagnosis, Princess Catherine took a step back from public duties to receive treatment for the disease but gradually began to return to events by mid-2024. She attended Trooping the Colour and even got a standing ovation as she entered Wimbledon alongside her daughter, Princess Charlotte.
Charlotte looked adorable in a navy polka-dot dress complete with pink Ray-Ban sunglasses and some delicate bracelets. On her right wrist, she sported simple Swiftie friendship bracelets, but on the other arm she wore a gold wristlet with interesting detailing.
The chic gold-link accessory featured a turquoise nazar amulet, also known as the evil eye amulet. Traditionally, the nazar is believed to protect its wearer from a curse brought about by an evil gaze. Celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian have made the amulet even more popular, and many different fashion houses offer up their own nazar accessories. Not only did the bracelet have the nazar, but it also had some pretty gold text that read "Charlotte" in Arabic. When it comes to childhood jewels, this one may hold particular meaning to Charlotte.