All Of The Special Jewelry Princess Charlotte Has Worn

As a future senior royal of Britain's most elite family, Princess Charlotte will one day get the proverbial keys to the impressive Windsor family vault, which houses some of the most expensive jewelry pieces in the world.

Her future jewelry box is estimated to be worth an enormous £82 million — while her first cousin Princess Lilibet is looking at a £980,000 jewelry inheritance. These rare and iconic pieces stem from Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth II, and Queen Mary's personal collection.

However, because of her young age, Charlotte doesn't often wear big, bold jewels that might make her a target, instead opting for refined and subtle pieces that are appropriate for her standing. One day, she'll be wearing precious diamonds and gems just like her mother, but for now, she's keeping it simple. Even so, when Charlotte does choose to wear jewelry, there's often a special meaning behind it. Let's take a look.