The Major Difference Between Zooey Deschanel's Exes And Her HGTV Star Fiance Jonathan Scott
Zooey Deschanel's dating history was once divided into two distinct camps: Musicians and Hollywood personalities. She once told Cosmopolitan that she first ventured into the dating world with fellow actor and musician Jason Schwartzman when she was just 19, but they eventually broke up. However, they later found their way back to each other. Unfortunately, Deschanel and Schwartzman's rekindled flame burned a little too bright, and they split up after two years of dating. Then, in 2008, the "500 Days of Summer" star's manager introduced her to one of their other clients: Ben Gibbard, the front-man of Death Cab for Cutie. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and remained together until 2011.
Deschanel found love once again with producer Jacob Pechenik. They went on to marry in 2015 and welcomed two children together before divorcing in 2020. In fact, the "New Girl" star's first beau from the industry was actually "Legally Blonde" actor Matthew Davis, with whom she had a super private relationship in 2000. But despite all the signs pointing towards Deschanel being more attracted to fellow celebs, she didn't list profession as a criterion in her ideal man in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK.
Instead, she opined, "I think intelligence and humor are probably the most attractive traits in a guy," (via the Irish Examiner). And it didn't seem like she was kidding because the actor later found her perfect match in a man who had both of those qualities but was also a complete departure from all the singers and movie folks thus far: HGTV's Jonathan Scott.
Jonathan Scott has a major creative streak
In addition to not sharing any of Zooey Deschanel's former partners' professions, Jonathan Scott also doesn't bear much physical resemblance to them either. Most of Deschanel's exes had more of a cool hipster look that matched her manic pixie dream girl vibe perfectly. In comparison, Jonathan has a rugged charm that somehow both complements and contrasts the actor's unique appeal in the best way possible. When it comes to physical appearance, the only thing that the HGTV star has in common with the majority of his partner's former lovers is his dark hair. Still, Jonathan has one major similarity with them that also brings him closer to Deschanel: His creative spark.
In 2015, Jonathan joined forces with his twin brother, Drew Scott, to create the musical duo The Scott Brothers. They went on to release a handful of singles in the following years, including "Let The Night Shine" and "Hold On," which they also lent their writing talents to. Although they're not immediately thought of as singers nowadays, the Property Brothers felt right at home with the craft, explaining in a joint email to The Hollywood Reporter, "Music has just always been part of our lives, something we're passionate about — we grew up on a ranch where most weekend nights ended in us all around the campfire, with our dad playing guitar."
Additionally, in a 2017 chat with Us Weekly, Jonathan confirmed that he was trying his hand at the piano and had already mastered the bagpipes.
The beloved couple addressed their wildly different backgrounds
Speaking to People in 2023, Jonathan Scott thought back to the time he went Instagram official with Zooey Deschanel. The "Property Brothers" star admitted that most commentators were confused about their unlikely union. However, Deschanel clearly disagreed with the general sentiment, as she asserted, "Why wouldn't I be with [Jonathan]?" The actor continued, "Our personalities are so compatible. It's just that we're from different worlds." The "Trolls" star further explained that they were both deeply nerdy at their core, so they found it easy to bond.
The couple had their first date at an escape room and confessed their love for each other at an exclusive club for magicians of which Jonathan was a member. Likewise, in a 2020 People interview, Jonathan acknowledged that their match didn't make much sense on paper, but their lives had actually followed eerily similar trajectories. "It's uncanny how many things we have in common. From both having an equestrian background, to our education, to everything!" he argued.
Even after they first started dating, a source informed People that they had a similar sense of humor and their deeply rooted love for music had only brought the unlikely duo closer. Given all this, it's unsurprising that Jonathan was instantly obsessed with Deschanel. And while the internet may still have doubts about the match, the couple's loved ones seem to understand it just fine. In fact, Drew Scott knows exactly what makes Jonathan and Deschanel's relationship so special.