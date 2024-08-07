The Major Difference Between Zooey Deschanel's Exes And Her HGTV Star Fiance Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel's dating history was once divided into two distinct camps: Musicians and Hollywood personalities. She once told Cosmopolitan that she first ventured into the dating world with fellow actor and musician Jason Schwartzman when she was just 19, but they eventually broke up. However, they later found their way back to each other. Unfortunately, Deschanel and Schwartzman's rekindled flame burned a little too bright, and they split up after two years of dating. Then, in 2008, the "500 Days of Summer" star's manager introduced her to one of their other clients: Ben Gibbard, the front-man of Death Cab for Cutie. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and remained together until 2011.

Deschanel found love once again with producer Jacob Pechenik. They went on to marry in 2015 and welcomed two children together before divorcing in 2020. In fact, the "New Girl" star's first beau from the industry was actually "Legally Blonde" actor Matthew Davis, with whom she had a super private relationship in 2000. But despite all the signs pointing towards Deschanel being more attracted to fellow celebs, she didn't list profession as a criterion in her ideal man in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK.

Instead, she opined, "I think intelligence and humor are probably the most attractive traits in a guy," (via the Irish Examiner). And it didn't seem like she was kidding because the actor later found her perfect match in a man who had both of those qualities but was also a complete departure from all the singers and movie folks thus far: HGTV's Jonathan Scott.

