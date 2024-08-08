Jennifer Lopez Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark
"When you hear the name Jennifer Lopez, you picture a certain singular style—inimitable, of her own," fashion designer Zuhair Murad told Glamour. While her looks can range from effortless, urban streetwear to sexy, red carpet looks, her outfits often display a penchant for risk-taking. One of J.Lo's most memorable outfits is the sheer and low-cut Versace gown that she wore at the 2000 Grammy Awards, a look so talked about that it prompted the invention of Google's Image Search function.
When accepting the CFDA's Fashion Icon Award in 2019, the "Maid in Manhattan" star spoke about how her early sense of style was shaped by mainstream pop icons like Cyndi Lauper and Madonna, the glamor of early Hollywood musicals, and the popularity of hip-hop and streetwear in her New York City neighborhood. Upon her rise to fame, these style influences combined with Lopez's exposure to couture fashion and luxury brands, evolving into the fashion sense that she's become known for. "Fashion is about the powerful moments it creates that can inspire you and the world around you," she said (via Vogue).
Being a style icon doesn't mean that all of Lopez's outfits have been fashion hits, though. Lopez has sported some inappropriate looks over the years, and some of them — like a memorable VMA outfit in the early aughts and a more recent Met Gala snafu — miss the mark.
Hitting the VMAs before the beach
One of Jennifer Lopez's most-known looks, an all-white ensemble featuring a crop top and bandana, is from an appearance at the MTV Music Video Awards in 2000. But an outfit she wore just one year later was a major fashion miss. J.Lo was pictured at the annual ceremony in a sheer, animal print dress. The off-the-shoulder garment featured loose sleeves, embellished with a thick column of sequins mid-bicep, and a rectangular cut-out stretching from neck to navel.
When paired with Lopez's floppy brown hat, the sheer dress really gave the vibes of a bathing suit cover-up. However, this beachy feel was interrupted by thigh high boots and a belt tied to the side, with the actor seemingly shooting for sexy. The young singer also accessorized with a simple cross necklace and silver earrings, adding another disjointed element to the outfit. Lopez did ditch this confusing outfit later in the night when she took the stage to perform "I'm Real" with Ja Rule, but even that iconic moment can't make us forget this early career fashion flop.
Cultural appropriation at the 2015 AMAs
Back in 2015, Jennifer Lopez missed the fashion mark with her a culturally insensitive performance ensemble at the American Music Awards. While the "On the Floor" artist hosted the award ceremony, changing several times throughout the event, she also kicked off the night with a song and dance routine. She opened the act by singing a slowed-down rendition of her song "Waiting for Tonight" before dancing to a mash-up of songs including "Uptown Funk" and "Baby Got Back."
Lopez's look for the performance consisted of a skin-tight bodysuit and a large fur-lined coat. The custom outfit was an offshoot of Dsquared2's problematic fall/winter collection known as Dsquaw. According to Dsquared2, the 2015 line was inspired by "the enchantment of Canadian Indian tribes" and "the confident attitude of the British aristocracy," featuring Indigenous-derived patterns and British-inspired items (per CBC). The collection was blasted for cultural appropriation and the romanticization of British imperialism; the line's name was also condemned for utilizing a derogatory term for Native American women.
We're not sure why Lopez would make the choice to collaborate with Dsquared2 for her AMA performance. On top of the cavalier and misguided use of Indigenous culture, there was seemingly no connection between the insensitive outfits and her performance. So, while this Lopez outfit really missed the mark, it was also extremely disappointing.
Missing the camp at the 2019 Met Gala
Jennifer Lopez has worn some eye-catching looks at the Met Gala over the years, with her 2024 show-stealing sheer gown being a real highlight. Despite this, not every one of her Met Gala looks has landed her on the best dressed lists. In 2019, J.Lo's ensemble was a bit underwhelming in the context of the event's "camp" theme. That year, the gala took inspiration from Susan Sontag's essay "Notes on 'Camp,'" with the looks from Billy Porter, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, and Janelle Monáe really nailing the dress code.
Meanwhile, Lopez donned a beautiful Versace gown made of beaded fringe and sequins. The shiny dress featured a deep-cut neckline and a high slit, channeling the sexy energy that J.Lo has become known for. It was paired with a matching fringe cap and styled with holographic heels and silver jewelry. While the ensemble was a bit excessive in some places, it wasn't too far off from what Lopez would typically sport on a red carpet. While she did look beautiful, we wish the actor had taken the opportunity to push her fashion boundaries and really go for something theatrical and fun.
Distressingly overpriced jeans in 2024
It's no news flash that celebrities live glamorously, with Jennifer Lopez's lavish lifestyle reportedly causing friction with husband Ben Affleck. Even though they're living large, this doesn't stop Hollywood figures from commodifying the trends of working class fashion, seen in the popularization of distressed clothing items and the collaboration between workwear brands and luxury labels. In April 2024, Lopez took part in this phenomenon with a controversial pair of jeans from Acne Studios, sporting the $600 bottoms during a New York City outing.
The pricey jeans went beyond ripped denim by purposefully looking dirty, featuring dirt-like smears along the legs and appearing faded in color. Lopez paired these baggy bottoms with an oversized sweater and R13 platform boots, accessorizing with boxy sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. It's been speculated that the controversial jeans were Lopez's way of calling back to her humble beginnings in the Bronx, but we're with critics in thinking that the celeb is far too removed from her roots to make this look work. Given the price tag, it felt like Lopez was cosplaying the working class with this outfit.
Wealthy and wasteful at 2024 fashion week
The stunningly transformed Jennifer Lopez also experienced a fashion misstep at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week, with her outfit striking many as overindulgent and wasteful. The "Hustlers" actor wore a turtleneck sweater, black leggings, and a pair of funky, eyebrow-featuring sunglasses. However, the real star of the show was her bulky white jacket. "A coat made of 7,000 real rose petals kept fresh and alive by sugar water, also known as hummingbird nectar," Lopez wrote on Instagram, crediting designer Daniel Roseberry for the piece.
The jacket is definitely an eye-catching piece, featuring a unique texture and boxy shape, but the use of actual flowers means that it undoubtedly had little re-wear value, if any at all. This probably isn't something Lopez considered when donning the look, but it's a fact that had many writing the outfit off as celebrity shenanigans. The look might have made for a good photo-op, but it doesn't make Lopez appear any more down-to-earth, or eco-conscious.