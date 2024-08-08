Jennifer Lopez Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

"When you hear the name Jennifer Lopez, you picture a certain singular style—inimitable, of her own," fashion designer Zuhair Murad told Glamour. While her looks can range from effortless, urban streetwear to sexy, red carpet looks, her outfits often display a penchant for risk-taking. One of J.Lo's most memorable outfits is the sheer and low-cut Versace gown that she wore at the 2000 Grammy Awards, a look so talked about that it prompted the invention of Google's Image Search function.

When accepting the CFDA's Fashion Icon Award in 2019, the "Maid in Manhattan" star spoke about how her early sense of style was shaped by mainstream pop icons like Cyndi Lauper and Madonna, the glamor of early Hollywood musicals, and the popularity of hip-hop and streetwear in her New York City neighborhood. Upon her rise to fame, these style influences combined with Lopez's exposure to couture fashion and luxury brands, evolving into the fashion sense that she's become known for. "Fashion is about the powerful moments it creates that can inspire you and the world around you," she said (via Vogue).

Being a style icon doesn't mean that all of Lopez's outfits have been fashion hits, though. Lopez has sported some inappropriate looks over the years, and some of them — like a memorable VMA outfit in the early aughts and a more recent Met Gala snafu — miss the mark.

