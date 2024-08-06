Everything We Know About Kamala Harris Running Mate Tim Walz's Family

For a while, it seemed like Josh Shapiro was the top contender for Kamala Harris' running mate in the 2024 elections. However, on August 6, Harris took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz would serve as her Vice President. In addition to having a promising political career, Tim also has a rich family life. According to his bio, he was a high school teacher and a coach when he met his wife, Gwen Walz, who taught English at the same school.

In one of his Facebook posts, he admitted that their relationship wouldn't have existed if it weren't for Gwen's sister, who urged her to give him a shot. Thankfully, everything worked out perfectly for the two teachers, and they tied the knot on June 4, 1994. Their love evidently stood the test of time, as the Governor took to Facebook in 2019 to celebrate their 25th anniversary. In the caption, he wrote, "It's been a blessing to walk with you each and every day through this journey called life."

While there's no doubt that Gwen loves her husband tremendously, her one true passion has always been teaching, per her bio. In addition to being an educator, Gwen has also strived to bring positive reforms to the Mankato Area Public Schools through her roles an administrator and coordinator. She is also an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and criminal justice reforms and has even taught a few classes at prisons.

