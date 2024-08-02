Who Is Kamala Harris VP Contender, Josh Shapiro?

After Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential election in late July 2024, Kamala Harris quickly began her own campaign. Biden endorsed Harris, and by the beginning of August, the Democratic party began working towards making her the official candidate. Meanwhile, there was increased discussion about who Harris will choose to be the vice-presidential candidate. Among these contenders, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has been mentioned repeatedly.

Part of Shapiro's appeal is strategic: Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes, so winning the state could be crucial to winning the election. On top of that, Shapiro is also enjoying an impressively high approval rating as governor. One of his standout achievements was coordinating the restoration of a completely obliterated segment of I-95 in 12 days. "[Pennsylvania voters] like the fact that he's extremely competent. He gets things done and gets them done the right way," former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell asserted (via The Hill). "They believe that he is someone who would understand his role as vice president and be tremendously supportive to the president."

Shapiro also has common ground and a longstanding connection with Harris. "I've known Kamala Harris for nearly two decades – we're both been prosecutors," Shapiro tweeted when he endorsed Harris on July 21, 2024. Harris made history as California's Attorney General, and Shapiro served as Pennsylvania's Attorney General. Both were in these roles for six years, with Shapiro serving from 2017-2023, just before he became Pennsylvania's governor. Here's what else we know about him.

