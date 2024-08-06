HGTV's Christina Hall Sets The Record Straight On Josh's 'Blindsided' Reaction To Divorce

So Christina Hall and Josh Hall are going through a divorce — there were a number of signs that Christina and Josh's marriage wasn't going to last, so we're not completely surprised by the news. But apparently, at least one person was surprised by it: Josh. Some on social media seem to have sided with him. On a recent Instagram post from the former "Flip or Flop" star, in which Christina posed with her eldest daughter, someone wrote, "Josh stated he was blindsided by the divorce! Well the last husband was to! [sic] Ant Antstead said the same thing, she sure files for divorce super fast!" And Christina wasn't having it. She fired back in the comments, saying, "Get your facts straight, Hollywood. Josh filed for divorce .. I was actually 'blindsided.'"

Advertisement

It does seem a bit implausible for Josh to have been caught unawares by the end of their marriage since, as Christina pointed out, he actually filed for divorce on July 15, 2024. However, it could have been that Christina asked for one, and he ended up filing — which seems to match up with some other reports about their divorce. But we definitely don't know all the details about what went on between the couple behind the scenes, and we'll probably never know who was really caught off guard.