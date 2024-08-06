HGTV's Christina Hall Sets The Record Straight On Josh's 'Blindsided' Reaction To Divorce
So Christina Hall and Josh Hall are going through a divorce — there were a number of signs that Christina and Josh's marriage wasn't going to last, so we're not completely surprised by the news. But apparently, at least one person was surprised by it: Josh. Some on social media seem to have sided with him. On a recent Instagram post from the former "Flip or Flop" star, in which Christina posed with her eldest daughter, someone wrote, "Josh stated he was blindsided by the divorce! Well the last husband was to! [sic] Ant Antstead said the same thing, she sure files for divorce super fast!" And Christina wasn't having it. She fired back in the comments, saying, "Get your facts straight, Hollywood. Josh filed for divorce .. I was actually 'blindsided.'"
It does seem a bit implausible for Josh to have been caught unawares by the end of their marriage since, as Christina pointed out, he actually filed for divorce on July 15, 2024. However, it could have been that Christina asked for one, and he ended up filing — which seems to match up with some other reports about their divorce. But we definitely don't know all the details about what went on between the couple behind the scenes, and we'll probably never know who was really caught off guard.
Christina Hall's supporters are coming out in full force
While there were some haters out there, other people online came to Christina Hall's defense in the breakdown of her marriage to Josh Hall. On the same Instagram post, commenters said things like, "Leave Christina alone, if you weren't there then you have no clue," and "so awful and hurtful when people comment about things they know nothing about! Keep living your best life, raising those beautiful kiddos and flourishing in your career."
Christina's clarification about who was actually "blindsided" by the end of their marriage is just the latest heated post from Christina about what seems to be turning into a complicated divorce. Josh certainly seems to be of the mindset that the divorce (even though he was the one who filed) was not his doing. On his first post on Instagram, after news of the divorce broke, Josh wrote, "I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for."
Christina and Josh started dating in early 2021, and they tied the knot later that year. Christina has previously been married to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead. In the divorce filing, Josh has asked for spousal support.