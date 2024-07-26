Christina Hall's Heated Post Proves She's Down To Fight Josh's Divorce Demands To The Bitter End

Christina Hall wants to make one thing abundantly clear amid her messy divorce drama from husband Josh Hall: She's willing to battle him to the bitter end. The Halls separated after just two years of marriage, marking Christina's third divorce overall, and the HGTV host finally broke her silence by sharing a post on Instagram Stories slamming Josh for allegedly taking a large sum of money without her knowledge. "I have worked my a** off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed," the "Christina on the Coast" star wrote on July 25, 2024. She also labeled her soon-to-be ex an "insecure man."

Advertisement

The move came after the "Flip or Flop" alum shockingly alleged that her estranged husband mishandled more than $35,000 of her own income from property rentals following the couple's initial divorce filing earlier this month. In court documents, Christina alleged that Josh had asked her property manager to transfer the money into his personal bank account just one day after she informed him of her decision to file for divorce. The reality star added that she was completely blindsided by the move, as Christina didn't learn of the transaction until two weeks later. Of their split, Christina additionally wrote in her IG post, "Divorces do not happen overnight. & there is always a tipping point. This one is personal."

Advertisement