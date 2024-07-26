Christina Hall's Heated Post Proves She's Down To Fight Josh's Divorce Demands To The Bitter End
Christina Hall wants to make one thing abundantly clear amid her messy divorce drama from husband Josh Hall: She's willing to battle him to the bitter end. The Halls separated after just two years of marriage, marking Christina's third divorce overall, and the HGTV host finally broke her silence by sharing a post on Instagram Stories slamming Josh for allegedly taking a large sum of money without her knowledge. "I have worked my a** off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed," the "Christina on the Coast" star wrote on July 25, 2024. She also labeled her soon-to-be ex an "insecure man."
The move came after the "Flip or Flop" alum shockingly alleged that her estranged husband mishandled more than $35,000 of her own income from property rentals following the couple's initial divorce filing earlier this month. In court documents, Christina alleged that Josh had asked her property manager to transfer the money into his personal bank account just one day after she informed him of her decision to file for divorce. The reality star added that she was completely blindsided by the move, as Christina didn't learn of the transaction until two weeks later. Of their split, Christina additionally wrote in her IG post, "Divorces do not happen overnight. & there is always a tipping point. This one is personal."
Christina and Josh Hall's complicated divorce drags on
News that Christina and Josh Hall were pulling the plug on their marriage surfaced on July 16, 2024, when Josh filed for divorce from Christina, per TMZ. He reportedly cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split and listed the official date of separation as July 8, while also requesting spousal support from the HGTV stalwart. Meanwhile, in her own divorce filing, Christina claimed that they actually separated on July 7 and asked that neither she nor Josh would be granted any alimony. In light of their split, an insider dished to Us Weekly that the Halls had been experiencing troubles in their marriage for quite some time now. "Christina was trying, but things happened, and it just wasn't working," the source explained, adding, "It's hard, but she's doing great."
However, another insider claimed that financial issues were a major factor in their separation. "Christina works very hard and is successful," they pointed out. "She felt like Josh was not contributing enough to the household." Unfortunately for Christina, it appears that her third divorce from Josh will likely cost her big, according to lawyer Arash Sadat, who exclusively spoke to The List. He confirmed that the absence of a prenuptial agreement instantly makes the separation process considerably more complicated. "No prenup means that Christina and Josh will need to fight it out in court over who gets what. This is obviously much messier — and more expensive — than distributing assets and income through an argument," he noted.