Donald Trump Has Just Two Words For Kamala Harris' VP Pick

Vice President Kamala Harris has officially chosen Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her running mate in the 2024 election. Unsurprisingly, her opponent, former President Donald Trump, had something to say about it. While Trump is rarely a man of few words, his response to Harris' VP pick was uncharacteristically simple.

Just before 11 a.m. on August 6, Trump took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, with a quick message."THANK YOU!" he wrote. While he didn't come right out and say that it was because news had broken that Harris picked her running mate, the timing did point toward it.

Trump's future daughter-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle, however, wasn't afraid to connect the post to Walz. Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., headed to Instagram not long after the post hit Truth Social. She shared a screenshot of Trump's post with the caption, "President Trump responds to Kamala's VP pick; MN Gov. Tim Walz" with the laughing and 100 emojis. While this post was enough to make Trump's intentions clear, she also posted it to her Instagram story, followed by a photo of Walz with the caption: "Truly a gift! What a terrible pick."

