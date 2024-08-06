Donald Trump Has Just Two Words For Kamala Harris' VP Pick
Vice President Kamala Harris has officially chosen Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her running mate in the 2024 election. Unsurprisingly, her opponent, former President Donald Trump, had something to say about it. While Trump is rarely a man of few words, his response to Harris' VP pick was uncharacteristically simple.
Just before 11 a.m. on August 6, Trump took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, with a quick message."THANK YOU!" he wrote. While he didn't come right out and say that it was because news had broken that Harris picked her running mate, the timing did point toward it.
Trump's future daughter-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle, however, wasn't afraid to connect the post to Walz. Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., headed to Instagram not long after the post hit Truth Social. She shared a screenshot of Trump's post with the caption, "President Trump responds to Kamala's VP pick; MN Gov. Tim Walz" with the laughing and 100 emojis. While this post was enough to make Trump's intentions clear, she also posted it to her Instagram story, followed by a photo of Walz with the caption: "Truly a gift! What a terrible pick."
Trump's own VP pick has proved controversial
Kamala Harris' running mate selection comes just weeks after Donald Trump announced Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his own VP pick. Since Trump made his selection public, there has been buzz about whether Vance was the right choice, as well as rumors that Trump is rethinking the decision. On August 4, Vance appeared on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures." Host Maria Bartiromo said: "Some people are saying you were the wrong pick for Trump's running mate. What are you doing about it?" Vance replied, "All I can do is go out there and prosecute the case against Kamala Harris and remind people that things were more prosperous and more peaceful when Donald Trump was president."
In July, Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, defended the choice of Vance to Newsweek, saying: "President Trump is thrilled with the choice he made with Senator Vance, and they are the perfect team to take back the White House. And any reporting to the contrary is nothing but ridiculous fake news from either non-existent sources or individuals who have no idea what's going on."
Regardless of whether or not Trump is questioning whether Vance is the ideal running mate, the senator now has an official opponent for vice president. And, that opponent is reportedly well-liked among Democrats. Time will tell whether Trump will still be thanking Harris for her pick in the weeks to come.