Trump's Attacks On Biden's Age Come Full Circle Amid Campaign Trail Absences

People on social media have taken that schedule difference between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump and used it as an example of how one of Trump's classic insults — "low energy" — now applies to him. One person wrote on X, "So Trump has managed all of One event for this whole week and he's sending his boy out to follow Harris around because he apparently doesn't have the energy to keep up with Harris!" Another person said, "The laziness of Trump's schedule is one of the most undercovered stories this year."

Others have compared Harris' visit to Atlanta with Trump's visit to the same venue just a few days later — Trump certainly seemed to have some empty seats while Harris did not. During his first two presidential campaigns, Trump used the phrase "low energy" to goad his opponents. He used it with Joe Biden in 2020. He used it on Jeb Bush in 2016. He also used a variation on the same theme, referring to Biden as "Sleepy Joe," in 2024. Now, that line of attack is coming back to bite Trump.

While we haven't yet heard Trump clap back about this particular rumor about his energy levels and campaign schedule, the "Trump War Room" account on X has commented. In response to NBC News reporter Jake Traylor's post about the schedule difference (and with a personal insult against Traylor), they wrote, "Fake news, bass mouth. President Trump's schedule this week is filled with events, rallies, media interviews, and fundraisers."

