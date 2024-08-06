Eric Trump Gives 'Spoiled Apples' Meghan & Harry A Major Warning Ahead Of Presidential Election
Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, has never been afraid to speak on behalf of his famous family's interests, particularly when it comes to supporting his father. For example, in an August 2024 interview with GB News, Eric simultaneously flattered the royal family while disparaging two of its most controversial members: Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.
The couple famously cut ties with the royals in 2020 and returned to Markle's native United States, but Eric inferred that their stay might not be permanent if Donald makes it back to the White House. He said: "You can happily have those two back, we'll happily send them back to you." Eric also didn't mince words when describing Prince Harry and Markle's place in the royal family: "You can always have spoiled apples in every orchard, but the institution of the royal family is beautiful and it's something that is actually admired by a lot of Americans."
However, Eric didn't come up with his deportation threat out of thin air. In March 2024, The New York Times reported that the Department of Homeland Security was ordered to hand over documents related to Prince Harry's American visa. According to the article, Prince Harry's public admissions about prior drug use could potentially jeopardize his visa status. Donald addressed the controversy in his own 2024 interview with GB News, explaining: "We'll have to see if [Homeland Security] know something about the drugs, and if he lied they'll have to take appropriate action."
Prince Harry has been candid about his checkered past
Although the royal family is generally tight-lipped about their personal lives, Prince Harry has broken royal rules by being transparent. He sat down with Anderson Cooper of 60 Minutes in 2023, discussing everything from his mother's death to experimenting with psychedelic drugs. However, as he explained, the drug use was intended to be therapeutic: "I would never recommend people to do this recreationally. But doing it with the right people if you are suffering from a huge amount of loss, grief or trauma, then these things have a way of working as a medicine."
According to BBC, Prince Harry also admitted to using cocaine and marijuana in his memoir, "Spare." While being open about your past struggles is definitely brave, Prince Harry's honesty prompted The Heritage Foundation to sue the Department of Homeland Security over his visa. According to court documents: "Widespread and continuous media coverage has surfaced the question of whether DHS properly admitted the Duke of Sussex in light of the fact that he has publicly admitted to the essential elements of a number of drug offenses ... United States law generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry to the United States."
The final outcome of his visa scandal is yet to be determined, but it appears he intends to stay in the U.S. for the time being. As The New York Times explains, the prince updated his country of residence in official corporate documents.