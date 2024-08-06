Eric Trump Gives 'Spoiled Apples' Meghan & Harry A Major Warning Ahead Of Presidential Election

Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, has never been afraid to speak on behalf of his famous family's interests, particularly when it comes to supporting his father. For example, in an August 2024 interview with GB News, Eric simultaneously flattered the royal family while disparaging two of its most controversial members: Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

The couple famously cut ties with the royals in 2020 and returned to Markle's native United States, but Eric inferred that their stay might not be permanent if Donald makes it back to the White House. He said: "You can happily have those two back, we'll happily send them back to you." Eric also didn't mince words when describing Prince Harry and Markle's place in the royal family: "You can always have spoiled apples in every orchard, but the institution of the royal family is beautiful and it's something that is actually admired by a lot of Americans."

However, Eric didn't come up with his deportation threat out of thin air. In March 2024, The New York Times reported that the Department of Homeland Security was ordered to hand over documents related to Prince Harry's American visa. According to the article, Prince Harry's public admissions about prior drug use could potentially jeopardize his visa status. Donald addressed the controversy in his own 2024 interview with GB News, explaining: "We'll have to see if [Homeland Security] know something about the drugs, and if he lied they'll have to take appropriate action."

