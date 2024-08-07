Kimberly Guilfoyle's Social Media Behavior Screams Deflection Amid Don Jr. Split Rumors

Most of us try to show our best selves on social media, and for folks in the public eye, this is particularly important. One quick look at former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law-to-be, Kimberly Guilfoyle's, social media presence certainly doesn't indicate that there is anything bad going on in her personal life. But, a closer look shows that Guilfoyle isn't sharing much about her personal life, at all. However, what Guilfoyle isn't sharing may show us more about what's going on behind closed doors than she thinks.

Advertisement

Guilfoyle started dating Donald's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., in 2018, and the couple got engaged in 2020. Recently, though, there have been rumors and signs that this pair's relationship may be on the rocks, and her Instagram grid certainly isn't saying anything to the contrary. June 20, 2024 marked the last time Guilfoyle posted a photo of just her and her fiancé. That photo was pretty awkward and definitely not a particularly lovey-dovey post. Since then, Guilfoyle has been very active on Instagram, but the posts have been all about the elder Donald's 2024 presidential campaign as even photos and videos of herself have started to dwindle.

Interestingly, in 2019, the couple appeared on "The View," and they were asked about when they'd be tying the knot. Guilfoyle's reply was simply, "We need to get the president re-elected," which indicated that her relationship may not be the priority over politics.

Advertisement