Who Is Tim Walz's Wife Gwen?

Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, has been announced as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate for the 2024 presidential election. Based on what's known about Tim's family, he seems to care for them very much. An important figure in Tim's family life is his wife, Gwen Walz.

Advertisement

She was born Gwen Whipple in Glencoe, Minnesota, and has three sisters. Her teaching career took her to Nebraska, where she met Tim. They were coworkers who taught at the same school but specialized in different subjects — Gwen taught English, and Tim taught social studies. Although not much is known about their early relationship, Tim's message on Facebook for Gwen's birthday in 2018 gave credit to someone in her life for helping get them together: "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife, Gwen. I'm so lucky your sister convinced you to go out with me."

Tim and Gwen got married in 1994, and two years later, they moved to her home state of Minnesota, both teaching at Mankato West High School. Together they took students on annual field trips to China. Education is one of the causes that Gwen is most passionate about.

Advertisement