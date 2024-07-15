Inside Trump VP Pick JD Vance's Married Life With Usha Vance

J.D. Vance may be Donald Trump's surprising VP pick, but he's just one half of a serious power couple. On July 15, Trump announced that the 39-year-old Ohio Senator is officially his running mate — a position even Trump's ex-wife Marla Maples was lobbying for. However, J.D.'s wife, 38-year-old Usha Chilukuri Vance, may have even more accomplishments under her belt than her VP-hopeful hubby.

Usha grew up in the suburbs of San Diego, California. Her parents — both immigrants from India –worked as a biologist and mechanical engineer, respectively. Usha attended Yale University, where she acted as both the executive development editor of the Yale Law Journal and the managing editor of the Yale Journal of Law & Technology. After her undergraduate years, she attended Yale Law School, where she met J.D. in 2010. They joined forces to form a group to discuss the theme of "social decline in white America" (via The New York Times). After graduating, the pair got married in 2014. These days, Usha is a litigator. She worked for Munger, Tolles & Olson from 2015 through 2017 and went on to work for the Supreme Court as a law clerk. Having a better half as seemingly intelligent and powerful as Usha must be a huge help to J.D. in his ever-changing career. He opened up about this on the podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show" four years before being named Trump's running mate. "I'm one of those guys who really benefits from having sort of a powerful female voice over his left shoulder saying, 'Don't do that, do that,'" J.D. shared.

