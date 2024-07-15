Inside Trump VP Pick JD Vance's Married Life With Usha Vance
J.D. Vance may be Donald Trump's surprising VP pick, but he's just one half of a serious power couple. On July 15, Trump announced that the 39-year-old Ohio Senator is officially his running mate — a position even Trump's ex-wife Marla Maples was lobbying for. However, J.D.'s wife, 38-year-old Usha Chilukuri Vance, may have even more accomplishments under her belt than her VP-hopeful hubby.
Usha grew up in the suburbs of San Diego, California. Her parents — both immigrants from India –worked as a biologist and mechanical engineer, respectively. Usha attended Yale University, where she acted as both the executive development editor of the Yale Law Journal and the managing editor of the Yale Journal of Law & Technology. After her undergraduate years, she attended Yale Law School, where she met J.D. in 2010. They joined forces to form a group to discuss the theme of "social decline in white America" (via The New York Times). After graduating, the pair got married in 2014. These days, Usha is a litigator. She worked for Munger, Tolles & Olson from 2015 through 2017 and went on to work for the Supreme Court as a law clerk. Having a better half as seemingly intelligent and powerful as Usha must be a huge help to J.D. in his ever-changing career. He opened up about this on the podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show" four years before being named Trump's running mate. "I'm one of those guys who really benefits from having sort of a powerful female voice over his left shoulder saying, 'Don't do that, do that,'" J.D. shared.
J.D. and Usha Vance are open to what the future holds for their family
While J.D. and Usha Vance are certainly busy with their careers, they also have a full house with three young children at home: 6-year-old Ewan, 4-year-old Vivek, and Mirabel, who was welcomed to the family in 2021. It's easy to see why someone with political aspirations would be eager to take on the role of Vice President. Yet, this can surely be difficult for young children. In a Fox News interview, J.D. said, "I love being a dad, and Usha loves being a mom, and I think we love doing that together. And that's not gonna change whether Trump picks me to be vice president or not."
In an interview at their home with Fox & Friends mere weeks before J.D. was formally announced as Donald Trump's running mate, Usha also discussed the potential of J.D. joining Trump's ticket (which is somewhat surprising considering J.D. hasn't always been a fan of the former president). "I don't know that anyone is ever ready for that kind of scrutiny," she said, adding, "I think we found the first campaign that he embarked on to be a shock. It was so different from anything we'd done before. But it was an adventure. And so I guess the way that I'd put it is, I'm not rearing to change anything about our lives right now, but I believe in J.D. and I really love him. And so we'll just sort of see what happens with our life. We're open."