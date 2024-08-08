We Gave Christina Hall A Makeover Using Hairstylist's Advice & The Result Is Stunning
For HGTV star Christina Hall, 2024 has been a very busy year. From announcing an upcoming show called "The Flip Off," to officially separating from her husband Josh Hall, Christina has faced a barrage of changes. Still, despite all the upheaval, one thing in Christina's life appears to be constant — she has remained loyal to her signature look, including her long, flowing blonde hair.
It's common for people to revamp their personal style when facing major life changes, and we wondered what options would suit Christina best if she decided to adopt a new hairstyle. We asked Los Angeles-based hair and makeup artist Luna Viola to give us her expert advice on an ideal new look for Christina.
From there, our Static Media photo editors put Viola's advice to the test with an exclusive Photoshop hair makeover. The result is a stunning transformation for Christina, which we think could perfectly suit the next chapter of her life.
Luna Viola suggested a shorter cut and ombre color
Among the most noticeable details about Christina Hall's signature hair style are the cool-toned blonde highlights. However, Luna Viola offered her expert opinion about how the HGTV star could update her color.
As Viola explains exclusively to The List: "Christina would suit a soft ombre with honey/light caramel ends and money pieces. It would blend seamlessly with her natural color and would definitely be a more toned down yet fashionable look." Following Viola's advice, our photo editors gave Hall's hair an ombre finish, and we think the subtle warmth the honey color adds could be a great update to her look in real life.
When it comes to length, Viola suggested a major change. "She would suit a clavicut, also known as lob. The length of the haircut touches the collarbone so it is like a long bob but softer," Viola said. "A long curtain bang and light framing layers complete the style for a modern and chic finish." This is definitely the most dramatic part of Hall's hypothetical hair makeover, but the shorter length is very flattering for her features. If Hall considers a style update in the future, taking Viola's advice would be an excellent choice.