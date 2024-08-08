We Gave Christina Hall A Makeover Using Hairstylist's Advice & The Result Is Stunning

For HGTV star Christina Hall, 2024 has been a very busy year. From announcing an upcoming show called "The Flip Off," to officially separating from her husband Josh Hall, Christina has faced a barrage of changes. Still, despite all the upheaval, one thing in Christina's life appears to be constant — she has remained loyal to her signature look, including her long, flowing blonde hair.

It's common for people to revamp their personal style when facing major life changes, and we wondered what options would suit Christina best if she decided to adopt a new hairstyle. We asked Los Angeles-based hair and makeup artist Luna Viola to give us her expert advice on an ideal new look for Christina.

From there, our Static Media photo editors put Viola's advice to the test with an exclusive Photoshop hair makeover. The result is a stunning transformation for Christina, which we think could perfectly suit the next chapter of her life.