Tragic Details About Christina Hall
Longtime fans of HGTV's "Flip or Flop" have seen the stunning transformation of Christina Hall, a reality star who has created a house flipping empire. Christina is most known for her work on "Flip or Flop," which she cohosted with her former husband Tarek El Moussa. The once-happy couple stole the hearts of their audience with witty and lighthearted banter accompanied by their ambitious renovations and flirtatious relationship. The two took big risks buying unmaintained houses and turning them into dream homes for a big profit. They mastered the art of flips and rarely ended up with a flop.
However, things changed when the HGTV couple went through a divorce in the public eye. The once lighthearted banter between the two turned awkward with unkind undertones and audiences keyed in on the tension. The two lived by the mantra "the show must go on," and muddled through an additional three seasons of their beloved passion show. Christina and Tarek co-existed as they began new relationships and life adventures while co-parenting their two children, Taylor and Brayden.
But, the divorce was only the beginning of the tragic events that followed in Christina's life. From death to fires to health struggles, Christina has been hit hard with difficulties over the past few years.
Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa filmed during their divorce
The divorce of Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa changed the tone of the once-loved "Flip or Flop." In December 2016, Hall and El Moussa announced they had split. Their divorce wasn't finalized until January 2018. The former couple continued to film "Flip or Flop" together until the series officially ended in 2022. Perhaps unsurprisingly, there were some awkward show moments in the wake of their separation.
In "Flipping and Dating," the 6th episode of Season 7, the estranged pair faced the reality of their new lives and invited audiences in by awkwardly teasing each other about dating other people. It was clear they intended to lighten the mood and convince the public eye that they were comfortable working with each other despite the divorce, but the interactions came out as scripted, forced, and totally cringe.
And fans didn't love what they were seeing. As one X user wrote back in 2018, "If you want a great example of how to act like an adult when you divorce someone but still choose to work with them watch tonight's episode of #FliporFlop and do the exact opposite." Another X user posted, "The digs on Flip or Flop are annoying. Don't wanna watch exes taking swipes at each other!!" Some audience members, however, sympathized with the couple. One of the sympathizers tweeted, "Impressed they are keeping it real on #FliporFlop and argue on camera. A divorced couple working together cannot be easy."
Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's divorce drama made headlines
The awkward scripted talk of Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's divorce that aired on "Flip or Flop" was only amplified by the headlines that appeared during the seasons following the news. It was no secret that the divorce was not only messy but also heartbreaking for their family of four as it was plastered all over the media.
During filming, the couple formed new romantic relationships. Tarek began dating Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) of Netflix's "Selling Sunset"; Hall began a relationship with English television presenter Ant Anstead. As the two went in separate directions in their personal life, they still shared the same career on "Flip or Flop," which created major tension for not only Hall and Tarek but for the whole production team. In July 2021, TMZ reported that Tarek allegedly yelled at Hall in front of everyone on the set of their series because he didn't like her tone. TMZ's source claimed he went so far as to pit Hall against Heather, allegedly calling his ex-wife a "washed-up loser."
A source later told People that Tarek regretted the outburst. "Tarek lashed out and he's super remorseful," the source said. On top of their very personal conflicts being made public, the pair of exes also dealt with the emotional process of selling their house. The sale was featured in an episode of "Flip or Flop."
Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's daughter struggled with their divorce
The difficult divorce affected their oldest child, daughter Taylor, significantly. As Christina Hall told People in February 2017, "Taylor asked if we could get back together. We had to explain that sometimes couples get divorced but that she and Brayden are our No. 1 priority. We'll always be a family."
Of course, for a 6-year-old, this was still a lot to process, so Hall and El Moussa sent their daughter to therapy. According to Hall, this helped Taylor work through the significant changes to her family's dynamic. As Hall said in Good Housekeeping, "One day, as I was driving her to an appointment, she said, 'I don't need to go to therapy anymore. I think you and Daddy are happier apart, and I don't really need to talk about it anymore.' She's very open and honest with her feelings, but still I was like, 'Wow, that's a big comment for a 6-year-old.'"
Thankfully, it sounds like Hall and El Moussa have been able to set aside some of their own issues with one another for the sake of their kids. "She and I are getting along, we're co-parenting, getting along together," El Moussa dished to ET in 2021.
Tarek El Moussa's new wife clashed with Christina Hall
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall aren't the only ones who have locked horns. Tarek's new wife, "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae El Moussa, has gotten in on the action too. In May 2022, Heather got into an argument with Christina Hall at one of Brayden's soccer games. It escalated enough to where Tarek had to grab Heather by the arm and remove her from the situation. Heather reportedly also exchanged words with Joshua Hall. Photos of the altercation were obtained by the Daily Mail.
Fortunately, it sounds like they were able to work things out. While we never got the full story, a rep for Christina gave Page Six a joint statement from Christina and Heather. "A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved," the statement read. "We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward."
The photos of the spat hit the internet after Brayden had to undergo an emergency appendectomy. Following the soccer game spat, Christina took to Instagram Stories to share that her son was doing well and let the world know that the adults' drama didn't matter. "Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important teamwork/co-parenting is," she wrote (via ET). "We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part...Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake-up call. In the end, all of the other stuff is just 'noise,' what matters is the kids."
Christina Hall's relationship with Ant Anstead fell apart
Christina Hall's divorce from Ant Anstead was also extremely difficult, but the relationship didn't start that way. Hall and Antstead became involved shortly after Hall's separation from Tarek El Moussa. The two fell hard and fast, celebrating their first anniversary and getting married within the same year. They wed in December 2018. The following September, they welcomed a son named Hudson.
But the happy couple didn't last long and the truth about Hall and Anstead's marriage came out. In September 2020, only a year after Hudson was born, Hall announced on her Instagram that the two had made a big life change. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she wrote (via Us Weekly). "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."
The split soon became a nightmare for Hall, and her custody battle with Anstead was anything but neat and tidy.
Christina Hall and Ant Anstead's messy custody battle
Initially, Christina Hall and Ant Anstead's split seemed copacetic. In June 2021, the divorce was finalized and the two agreed to share custody of their son. However, Anstead evidently changed his mind. In April 2022, the TV presenter not only filed for sole custody of Hudson, but made a number of harsh claims about his ex-wife's character. The filing was denied the same day. However, that wasn't the end of the custody battle.
A month later in May 2022, Anstead claimed that Hall was using Hudson as a "puppet" on social media for her own gains, according to Us Weekly. In response, Hall posted on her Instagram a selfie with a lengthy caption that read in part, "I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me. Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends, and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information." She went on to share that she would no longer feature their son in her content.
But after a lot of back and forth in the courtroom, it was decided the two would share joint custody like it was originally decided in June 2021. On Mother's Day 2023, Hall took to Instagram to reflect on a number of her recent personal struggles, including what she deemed an "unnecessary custody battle." "No matter where you are in life or what's happening stay positive," she wrote. "It can all change in a year!"
Christina Hall had a bad reaction to fillers
In December 2022, Christina Hall shared in an Instagram Story that she had a bad reaction to some cosmetic work she had done. "In April I had a reaction to under eye filler," she said (via People). "Super swollen and it wouldn't go down with time." She also posted a selfie of her reaction to the filler, and followed it with a post-filler removal picture. "After dissolving with hyaluronidase and ultrasound frequency treatments to remove all the filler," she wrote "Never again."
After her fillers brought on an inflammatory reaction, she wondered if another cosmetic procedure was behind various health issues she'd been dealing with. "Been super exhausted lately so on a kick to get back into my body. I've had some unexplained health stuff for years and now I'm considering the thought that this could be Breast implant-related," she wrote on Instagram (via Business Insider). "Does anyone else have any experience with this subject? I'm curious on all the ladies take on this." Ultimately, Hall decided to follow in the footsteps of stars like Danica Patrick and Sharon Osbourne and have her implants removed. In January 2023, she confirmed to E! News that she'd booked appointments pertaining to the process.
Christina Hall was diagnosed with mercury and lead poisoning
In December 2022, Christina Hall shared in an Instagram Story that she'd undergone testing to try to figure out what was causing her aforementioned health issues. "My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning," she said (via E! News). "Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacteria overgrowth."
The scan was performed at WAM, an alternative medicine center in California using a machine that can pick up imbalances in the body. The clinic then takes a more functional route concerning treatment. In the aforementioned Instagram Story, Hall added, "So we are first detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs and then see how I feel and tackle the implants." She also shared that she's suffered from several other health issues including inflammation, Hashimoto's disease, Raynaud's syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), unexplained skin rashes, swollen lymph nodes, adrenal fatigue, and more, insinuating that it may all be connected.
In January 2023, Hall updated fans in an interview with E! News. "I'm just really focused on doing a cleanse right now, eating super clean," she said. "I'm doing supplement detox and there's a local wellness place nearby where I've been doing hyperbaric chambers and IVs." She noted that ever since she made these changes, she's felt significantly better.
Christina Hall deals with constant online trolls and haters
The star of "Christina On the Coast" deals with online trolls and haters on a regular basis. But she doesn't let that stop her from living her life. Her personal dating history has made her a target for critique and so to combat it, Christina Hall made a big change to her social media: She started turning off the comments on posts that might bring out the negativity.
As Christina moved on from Tarek El Moussa to Ant Anstead to Joshua Hall, some "fans" took to the comment section of her Instagram to share their two cents. And the comments weren't always so kind. Instead of getting into a war with each individual commenter, Christina figured it'd be best to just keep the bad vibes at bay as much as possible. "I normally turn off comments with Josh and will continue to do so if people are rude. I don't want to waste any mins of my life blocking negative people," she wrote on Instagram in 2021.
In an interview with People, Christina admitted the hateful comments can really sting. "I allow myself a little time to be upset and usually the things that upset me are when people make direct statements about things they have no idea about," she said. "Sometimes that'll really irritate me and then I'll talk to [my husband] Josh about it." However, she moves forward by quickly remembering, "I have a great life and I can't be focused on pleasing everyone."
Christina Hall and her children suffered a loss on their farm
Although Christina Hall lives an insanely lavish life, she's also a farm girl at heart. And, in March 2023, Hall shared the news of the death on the family farm. "We lost our sweet Hennifer / Bennifer to a predator who got into our pen," she wrote on Instagram. "Josh was in Tennessee last weekend and found a pile of feathers. And unfortunately, they were his. Never thought I could be so attached to a chicken but this was one special chicken. Bennifer was the only chicken who was eaten out of all 16 of our chickens. Ben you'll be missed." The caption was accompanied by a handful of photos of the family with their special chicken.
The reality star's fans immediately sent their condolences the family's way. "He was probably protecting the flock and that is why all the rest of them are alive. Roosters will fight to the death to protect their flock. Sorry for your loss he was a noble gent," one wrote. HGTV commented, "Poor Hennifer, thinking of y'all!"
But the loss wasn't able to bring the family down for long. In October 2023, Hall announced on her Instagram that the family welcomed two new additions to the farm: a mini donkey and a pony.
Her parents were stuck in the devastating Maui wildfires
Christina Hall's parents were in Lahaina, Maui, during the catastrophic wildfires that broke out in 2023. In an Instagram Story (via People), the reality star shared a screen grab of her parents' account of their experience that they originally shared on Facebook. After spending time without access to the internet or electricity, her parents eventually evacuated Lahaina and were transported to the city of Kihei. "The whole area of Lahaina Town is gone," they wrote. "There is no electricity in the Lahaina area, stores and restaurants are closed. So many people have lost their homes. It took us a couple of tries to get road access out. We made it. It is such a tragedy."
In the aforementioned Instagram Story post, Hall noted that she and her family regularly visited Lahaina. "What's happened there is beyond devastating," she added. "My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by these horrific fires." Understandably, Hall is grateful her parents made it out safely, and she recognizes how fortunate their family is.