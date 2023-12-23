Tragic Details About Christina Hall

Longtime fans of HGTV's "Flip or Flop" have seen the stunning transformation of Christina Hall, a reality star who has created a house flipping empire. Christina is most known for her work on "Flip or Flop," which she cohosted with her former husband Tarek El Moussa. The once-happy couple stole the hearts of their audience with witty and lighthearted banter accompanied by their ambitious renovations and flirtatious relationship. The two took big risks buying unmaintained houses and turning them into dream homes for a big profit. They mastered the art of flips and rarely ended up with a flop.

However, things changed when the HGTV couple went through a divorce in the public eye. The once lighthearted banter between the two turned awkward with unkind undertones and audiences keyed in on the tension. The two lived by the mantra "the show must go on," and muddled through an additional three seasons of their beloved passion show. Christina and Tarek co-existed as they began new relationships and life adventures while co-parenting their two children, Taylor and Brayden.

But, the divorce was only the beginning of the tragic events that followed in Christina's life. From death to fires to health struggles, Christina has been hit hard with difficulties over the past few years.