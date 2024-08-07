JD Vance Lives Up To His Weird Rep By 'Stalking' Kamala Harris On-Camera (& Critics Are Furious)

So far, Donald Trump's VP Pick J.D. Vance is gaining a reputation for making weird, unexpected choices, and a recent trip to Eau Claire, Wisconsin was no exception. According to Daily Mail, Vance's arrival at a local airport coincided with Air Force 2 touching down on the tarmac, bringing Vice President Kamala Harris to the same destination. While most people would simply continue on to the next step of their itinerary, Vance decided to go off-script and make a beeline to his political rival's plane. Several users shared the video of Vance approaching Air Force 2 on X, formerly Twitter. In the short clip, he can be seen taking long, determined strides across the runway:

Just landed in Wisconsin and JD Vance and Kamala Harris' plane are both here on the tarmac — he appears to be walking over... pic.twitter.com/zgHnfeQFJK — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 7, 2024

Unsurprisingly, X users had a lot to say about the VP hopeful's strange behavior. For example, one user tweeted: "JD Vance is the stalker that shows up at your job to harass you because you won't return his phone calls." Although approaching Harris in this manner doesn't really constitute stalking, we do agree that his actions could come off as aggressive. Another user posed a very important question, tweeting: "How the hell was he allowed to have access to the tarmac in the first place?"

Of course, Vance, who hasn't been shy about addressing the media during his campaign, was all too happy to share the rationale behind his actions with reporters: he saw it as an opportunity to confront Harris about her reluctance to speak to the press.