JD Vance Lives Up To His Weird Rep By 'Stalking' Kamala Harris On-Camera (& Critics Are Furious)
So far, Donald Trump's VP Pick J.D. Vance is gaining a reputation for making weird, unexpected choices, and a recent trip to Eau Claire, Wisconsin was no exception. According to Daily Mail, Vance's arrival at a local airport coincided with Air Force 2 touching down on the tarmac, bringing Vice President Kamala Harris to the same destination. While most people would simply continue on to the next step of their itinerary, Vance decided to go off-script and make a beeline to his political rival's plane. Several users shared the video of Vance approaching Air Force 2 on X, formerly Twitter. In the short clip, he can be seen taking long, determined strides across the runway:
Just landed in Wisconsin and JD Vance and Kamala Harris' plane are both here on the tarmac — he appears to be walking over... pic.twitter.com/zgHnfeQFJK
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 7, 2024
Unsurprisingly, X users had a lot to say about the VP hopeful's strange behavior. For example, one user tweeted: "JD Vance is the stalker that shows up at your job to harass you because you won't return his phone calls." Although approaching Harris in this manner doesn't really constitute stalking, we do agree that his actions could come off as aggressive. Another user posed a very important question, tweeting: "How the hell was he allowed to have access to the tarmac in the first place?"
Of course, Vance, who hasn't been shy about addressing the media during his campaign, was all too happy to share the rationale behind his actions with reporters: he saw it as an opportunity to confront Harris about her reluctance to speak to the press.
JD Vance used the stunt as an opportunity to shade Kamala Harris
Based on J.D. Vance's comments after brazenly walking up to Air Force 2, he is clearly feeling confident about being on Donald Trump's 2024 ticket. In a video shared by WFAA, Vance told reporters: "I just went to check out my future plane." However, there was more to this stunt than simply wanting to see Air Force 2 up close. Vance went on to explain: "I also wanted to go say hello to the Vice President and ask her why she ... refuses to answer questions from the media."
Apparently, Vance hoped that his actions would pressure Kamala Harris into addressing the reporters waiting for her on the tarmac, but he was also surprisingly candid about how seriously he really took the situation, saying: "I had a little bit of fun." However, Harris and her campaign team don't appear to be having fun with Vance's behavior. As The Hill explained, Ammar Moussa, a spokesperson for Harris' campaign issued a response to the strange encounter: "JD Vance is flying around the country following Vice President Harris. He approached her plane today because he just wants to talk. And now he's begging her for a debate? This is getting weird." Unfortunately, this type of unpredictable behavior is perfectly on-brand for Vance and this probably won't be the last showdown between Harris and him on the road to the White House.