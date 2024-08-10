Megan Fox Wasn't Entirely Faithful During Her Marriage With 90210's Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's relationship started when she was aged just 18 and he was 30. Speaking to The New York Times in 2009, the "Transformers" star argued that their 13-year age gap didn't affect her much because Fox felt an instantaneous connection to Green when he accidentally brushed against her leg while filming "Hope and Faith" in 2004. After getting engaged in 2008, the celebrity couple went their separate ways the following year before reconciling in 2010. Green and Fox married shortly thereafter and subsequently welcomed two children. However, in August 2015, People reported that they had essentially separated and were heading for divorce. Court documents obtained by People showed that Fox filed for divorce later in August, but as we all know by now, their relationship wasn't over just yet.
The former couple got back together once again and welcomed their third child in 2016 before calling it quits for good in 2020. When Fox reflected on their tumultuous marriage during a 2024 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she had conflicting feelings. A part of the "Jennifer's Body" star believes she was destined to have three kids with Green but Fox couldn't deny that he ultimately didn't fulfil her needs. Without admitting to any outright cheating, the actor confessed that she "did a lot of, like, falling in love with other people all the time," reasoning, "I would go to work and fall in love, because I was a kid."
Megan Fox acknowledged she got married too young
Elsewhere on Megan Fox's appearance on "Call Her Daddy," she candidly disclosed that, while they were together, she was quick to shift the blame for everything that was wrong in their marriage onto Brian Austin Green. However, following her post-divorce reflections, the actor realized she may not have been entirely blameless. On the one hand, Fox suggested that she was too young for such a serious commitment when she met her future husband. On the other, their marriage could have been doomed to fail because she was subconsciously trying to be the wife she had witnessed her mother being.
We wanted to unpack these telling declarations, so The List asked Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, for her thoughts. Trombetti posited that Fox and Green may have felt their 13-year age difference more profoundly because she was so young when they met, and the gap likely worked against them in the long run. "[People who get married young] think they know what they want, but they haven't had an array of life experiences," the expert explained, adding, "So, when they mature, they see it's not for them and not the great love they thought. It can leave them feeling stagnated."
Likewise, Trombetti also agreed with the "Expend4bles" star's notion that she was following in her mother's footsteps by remaining in an unhappy relationship because it's common for people to "repeat our childhood patterns and what we see in our role models."
Brian Austin Green feels differently about their marriage
During her "Call Her Daddy" interview, Megan Fox also revealed that she wanted to live it up after her divorce from Brian Austin Green to make up for the fun she never got to have due to settling down so young. However, Fox never got to live out that dream because of her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, which kicked off just a mere few weeks after their split. According to matchmaker Susan Trombetti, moving on so swiftly probably wasn't the best idea. The matchmaker professed that the "Midnight in the Switchgrass" star should ideally have remained single for a little bit longer and ruminated on the reasons for the end of her long-standing union with Green to set herself up for success in future relationships. But despite all the red flags and disturbing revelations about Fox's relationship with MGK, the couple got engaged in 2022.
But, while Fox ultimately had mixed feelings about her marriage to Green, he didn't exactly see things the same way. During a 2020 Instagram Live, the actor asserted, "We had an amazing 15-year relationship," per People. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum wasn't entirely opposed to the idea of reconciling with Fox in the future either, as he confirmed simply, "I never say never." Green continued, "I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes paths do different things."