Megan Fox Wasn't Entirely Faithful During Her Marriage With 90210's Brian Austin Green

Elsewhere on Megan Fox's appearance on "Call Her Daddy," she candidly disclosed that, while they were together, she was quick to shift the blame for everything that was wrong in their marriage onto Brian Austin Green. However, following her post-divorce reflections, the actor realized she may not have been entirely blameless. On the one hand, Fox suggested that she was too young for such a serious commitment when she met her future husband. On the other, their marriage could have been doomed to fail because she was subconsciously trying to be the wife she had witnessed her mother being.

We wanted to unpack these telling declarations, so The List asked Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, for her thoughts. Trombetti posited that Fox and Green may have felt their 13-year age difference more profoundly because she was so young when they met, and the gap likely worked against them in the long run. "[People who get married young] think they know what they want, but they haven't had an array of life experiences," the expert explained, adding, "So, when they mature, they see it's not for them and not the great love they thought. It can leave them feeling stagnated."

Likewise, Trombetti also agreed with the "Expend4bles" star's notion that she was following in her mother's footsteps by remaining in an unhappy relationship because it's common for people to "repeat our childhood patterns and what we see in our role models."

