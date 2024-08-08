Trump's U-Turn On Tim Walz Comes To Light & It's So Embarrassing

After Vice President Kamala Harris announced that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz would be her running mate in the 2024 election, Former President Donald Trump did a phone interview with "Fox & Friends" to share his thoughts on her choice. In the interview, Trump criticized the Minnesota governor's politics, positing, "If you look at his record with no walls, no security, let everybody in. He's worse than they are. You know, nobody knew how radical left [Harris] was, but he's a smarter version of her if you wanna know the truth." In addition to slamming Walz's political views, he made a rather outlandish claim: "This is a ticket that would want this country to go communist immediately if not sooner."

Many of the controversial politician's allies have also criticized Walz for the way the 2020 protests on the death of George Floyd were dealt with. As Trump's running mate, JD Vance, claimed, "[Walz] allowed rioters to burn down the streets of Minneapolis," (via ABC News). However, a recorded phone call from that year showed Trump commending Walz for his tackling of the situation. As reported by CBS News, Trump said, "I know Governor Walz is on the phone, and we spoke, and I fully agree with the way he handled it the last couple of days." In fact, the former president gushed, "He's an excellent guy." Trump also claimed it was his decision to send in the National Guard, but Walz did so before the call.

