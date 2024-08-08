Trump's U-Turn On Tim Walz Comes To Light & It's So Embarrassing
After Vice President Kamala Harris announced that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz would be her running mate in the 2024 election, Former President Donald Trump did a phone interview with "Fox & Friends" to share his thoughts on her choice. In the interview, Trump criticized the Minnesota governor's politics, positing, "If you look at his record with no walls, no security, let everybody in. He's worse than they are. You know, nobody knew how radical left [Harris] was, but he's a smarter version of her if you wanna know the truth." In addition to slamming Walz's political views, he made a rather outlandish claim: "This is a ticket that would want this country to go communist immediately if not sooner."
Many of the controversial politician's allies have also criticized Walz for the way the 2020 protests on the death of George Floyd were dealt with. As Trump's running mate, JD Vance, claimed, "[Walz] allowed rioters to burn down the streets of Minneapolis," (via ABC News). However, a recorded phone call from that year showed Trump commending Walz for his tackling of the situation. As reported by CBS News, Trump said, "I know Governor Walz is on the phone, and we spoke, and I fully agree with the way he handled it the last couple of days." In fact, the former president gushed, "He's an excellent guy." Trump also claimed it was his decision to send in the National Guard, but Walz did so before the call.
Walz believes one of Trump's tweets incited a protest outside his home
Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary for Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, explained his 2020 comments by arguing that Tim Walz did not act fast enough when Trump supposedly offered to send in the military during the protests. Referring to the former president's compliments for the governor, Leavitt asserted in a statement, "In this daily briefing phone call with governors on June 1, days after the riots began, President Trump acknowledged Governor Walz for FINALLY taking action to deploy the National Guard to end the violence in the city," (via CBS News). In addition to seeming like the campaign is backtracking on his previous feelings, Trump also had a wild take on a past interaction with the Minnesota governor, proving his ego is top priority.
Speaking to "Fox & Friends," the controversial politician declared that he dissuaded MAGA protestors who had organized outside of Walz's house by making a statement at the governor's behest. Trump didn't reveal exactly what was being protested. It's possible these were the COVID-19 restriction demonstrations that also happened in Minnesota in 2020. In a 2024 interview with Politico, Walz discussed how Trump's "LIBERATE MINNESOTA!" tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, actually caused them, pointing out, "It brought armed people to my house." No matter what Trump and his team say about Walz, he seems to be taking it all in stride. However, he's not afraid to make his own digs, as evidenced by Walz's brutal swing at JD Vance, which is sure to cause further humiliation.