Trump's Wild Take On Past Interaction With Tim Walz Proves His Ego Is Always First Priority

On August 6, Kamala Harris announced that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be her running mate in the 2024 presidential election. A day later, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump weighed in on her choice with excitement, telling Fox News, "I could not be more thrilled." However, Trump's glee for Harris' VP pick may have more to do with him seeing Walz as an easy opponent rather than a worthy one. According to CBS News, Trump asserted in an email that "Walz would be the worst VP in history." Despite his distain for Walz, Trump has also taken advantage of the situation to showcase his own past heroics.

Advertisement

In what he characterized as his single interaction with Walz, Trump detailed a protest that occurred during his presidency. "I helped him very much during the riots because his house was surrounded by people that were waving an American flag," Trump explained to Fox News. He went on to claim that Walz contacted him for help, requesting a character reference to diffuse the protestors. "I said, he's a good person," Trump asserted. "They took the American flags and their MAGA flags and they left. It was thousands of people."

Although Trump didn't specify the exact timeframe, he's likely referring to an April 2020 incident outside the Minnesota Governor's Mansion. Unhappy about Walz's restrictions during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the crowd was indeed waving flags, including some with Trump's picture. However, they numbered in the hundreds, not thousands. In addition, while Trump saw himself as the problem solver, Walz had a decidedly different view.

Advertisement