Tim Walz's Brutal Swing At JD Vance Is Sure To Elicit Fireworks (& Humiliation) From Trump

In July 2024, Kamala Harris' X campaign account shared a screenshot of JD Vance voicing his usual concerns about "cat ladies." In response, they made a reference to the infamous couch joke by writing, "JD Vance does not couch his hatred for women." Unfortunately for the "Hillbilly Elegy" author, it doesn't seem like the couch joke is likely to die out any time soon. After Harris announced Tim Walz as her VP, one X user posted several photos of him demonstrating the correct usage of a couch: Sitting on it.

However, it's not all fun and games because the Minnesota governor called Vance out for his views on a serious issue even before he was announced as the Vice President nominee. According to the Star Tribune, Tim and his wife, Gwen Walz, underwent seven years of fertility treatments to have their first child, who was aptly named Hope. So, he naturally didn't take too kindly to Vance's controversial views on IVF.

"Even if you've never gone through the hell of infertility, someone you know has. When Gwen and I were having trouble getting pregnant, the anxiety and frustration blotted out the sun," Tim wrote in an X post in July, adding, "JD Vance opposing the miracle of IVF is a direct attack on my family and so many others." At the end of the day, Donald Trump may have only given a two-word response to Kamala Harris' VP pick, but it's safe to say that Tim is sure to get under "weird'" Trump's skin.

