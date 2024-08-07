Tim Walz's Brutal Swing At JD Vance Is Sure To Elicit Fireworks (& Humiliation) From Trump
According to initial reports, 2024 presidential hopeful Kamala Harris was getting ready to select Josh Shapiro as her running mate. However, on August 6, she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to proudly announce that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz would be her VP instead. The popular Democratic Party candidates made their first joint appearance at a rally in Pennsylvania, where Walz made both Harris and social media at large crack up by taking a not-so-subtle swipe at Donald Trump's own left-field VP pick, JD Vance.
Tim Walz on JD Vance: I can't wait to debate the guy. That is, if he's willing to get off the couch and show up. pic.twitter.com/JrQrSW8mUh
— jordan (@JordanUhl) August 6, 2024
"I can't wait to debate the guy. That is if he's willing to get off the couch and show up," the governor quipped. Walz was, of course, referring to a bizarre joke that an X user made after Vance officially became Trump's running mate. "Can't say for sure but he might be the first VP pick to have admitted in a NY Times bestseller to f***** an Inside-out latex glove shoved between two couch cushions (Vance, Hillbilly Elegy, pp. 179-181)," the since-hidden post read, per Business Insider.
While Vance's bestselling memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," offered an in-depth look at his struggles, there was obviously no mention of the controversial politician doing the unthinkable with a couch. In fact, the joke's creator admitted to Business Insider that he made the dig simply because he believed Vance had a "couch-f****" type of vibe, further stressing that he had no love for Vance and had a marvelous time watching his team scrambling to deal with the aftermath of his viral joke.
Tim Walz once called JD Vance out for his views on IVF
In July 2024, Kamala Harris' X campaign account shared a screenshot of JD Vance voicing his usual concerns about "cat ladies." In response, they made a reference to the infamous couch joke by writing, "JD Vance does not couch his hatred for women." Unfortunately for the "Hillbilly Elegy" author, it doesn't seem like the couch joke is likely to die out any time soon. After Harris announced Tim Walz as her VP, one X user posted several photos of him demonstrating the correct usage of a couch: Sitting on it.
However, it's not all fun and games because the Minnesota governor called Vance out for his views on a serious issue even before he was announced as the Vice President nominee. According to the Star Tribune, Tim and his wife, Gwen Walz, underwent seven years of fertility treatments to have their first child, who was aptly named Hope. So, he naturally didn't take too kindly to Vance's controversial views on IVF.
"Even if you've never gone through the hell of infertility, someone you know has. When Gwen and I were having trouble getting pregnant, the anxiety and frustration blotted out the sun," Tim wrote in an X post in July, adding, "JD Vance opposing the miracle of IVF is a direct attack on my family and so many others." At the end of the day, Donald Trump may have only given a two-word response to Kamala Harris' VP pick, but it's safe to say that Tim is sure to get under "weird'" Trump's skin.