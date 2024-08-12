Chelsea Clinton's First Foray Into Acting Didn't Go As Planned

It's worth noting that plenty of "Derry Girls" fans thought including Chelsea Clinton in the finale was a smart idea, with one pointing out on X that it wrapped up a dangling thread from Season 2. Besides, series creator Lisa McGee was fully in favor of it. Sadly, over on Reddit, the mood was decidedly negative with users echoing the argument that the show should've cut to black after everybody cast their votes in the Good Friday Agreement, which was a defining moment in the Northern Irish peace process. Several fans reckoned that the show sullied the impact of this moment by including Clinton.

"It felt forced, as though they wanted to fit Chelsea into the show last minute so they stuck that scene onto the end," wrote one Redditor. "Overall I loved this finale, but also wasn't a fan of this scene, especially with it being how it all ended." However, there were plenty of people who asserted that, aside from tying into the gang's earlier shenanigans, the scene had a deeper meaning too.

McGee once wrote a letter to Clinton when she was a teenager herself, inviting the then-first daughter to the local cinema during her father's trip to her hometown, which was later covered on the show. "She never replied," the "Derry Girls" creator confirmed to The New York Times, adding, "The innocence of that. Living in this place that's violent and scary, but we were these eejits running about writing letters to Chelsea Clinton."

