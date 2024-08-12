Carole Middleton's Most Controversial Moments

Princess Catherine's mother, Carole Middleton, has been the subject of some unflattering headlines over the years. This is hardly surprising, given the vested interest the media has in the British royal family, and Carole is the mother of the future queen, after all. Before Carole was trying to keep the press off her back; however, she was just an everyday woman working as a flight attendant with sky-high aspirations that, lo and behold, came to fruition. Some say this is because Carole is a ruthless climber adept at scaling the social ladder, and she carried her daughters, Kate and Pippa Middleton, right to the top.

Of course, making the leap from a middle class everyday Jane to the future queen-in-law's mother took some planning — and possibly plenty of scheming — to pull off, and Carole has been compared to momager Kris Jenner on more than one occasion. A royal commentator once told Express that Catherine and Pippa were often referred to as "the Wisteria Sisters" in Britain's high circles, an ode to their mother's ceaseless efforts to ensure her daughters had the pleasure of mingling with London's elite.

As Meghan Markle can attest, being associated with the royal family comes with a set of rules, restrictions, and endless media scrutiny, something Carole has had plenty of experience with. Every misnomer, every mistake, every scandal, has made its way to tabloid front pages, much to her chagrin.

