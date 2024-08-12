Inside Hallmark Star Scott Wolf's Married Life With His Wife Kelley
Scott and Kelley Wolf's union almost didn't happen. During a 2021 chat with "Access Hollywood," the Hallmark star shared that he was set up on a blind date with Kelley nearly two decades prior. However, when Scott got to the restaurant where they were supposed to meet, she was nowhere to be found. After hanging out for a while, the "Party of Five" actor made his way to the bar to ask people for the maximum time they would wait for a blind date before calling it a night. Scott admitted he was ready to leave, but these optimistic strangers convinced him to give her another hour. Kelley finally showed up nearly an hour late and explained that she inevitably got caught in a New York City traffic jam.
When the couple sat down for a joint interview with People in 2022, the "A Christmas Love Story" star revealed that his future wife watched "Party of Five," but she preferred Matthew Fox's character, Charlie, over his. The "Real World: New Orleans" alum confessed that she wasn't looking to get into a relationship when she met Scott, confirming that she had already told him as such. However, after that magical first date, Kelley knew she would have to say goodbye to her old ways because she realized that she didn't want to go another day without talking to Scott for the rest of her life.
The couple has been happily married since 2004
In Scott and Kelley Wolf's 2022 People interview, he admitted that he fell in love with his future wife's voice when Scott called her to set up their first date. The actor similarly gushed about Kelley during a 2017 appearance on "Today," recalling, "You know what my nana said years ago? She said marry the person you want to see across the breakfast table every morning." Scott continued, "And that's the person I want to see across the breakfast table every morning."
The Hallmark star and his blushing bride tied the knot in May 2004 in Fayetteville, Arkansans. At the time, the happy couple had been living together for a while and were headed to Africa for their honeymoon. Although decades have passed since their wedding, their connection seems stronger than ever. The "A Merry Scottish Christmas" star regularly offers fans glimpses into their simple life through sweet Instagram posts and never misses an opportunity to swoon over his wife.
When the couple's 20th anniversary rolled around in 2024, Scott took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to her: "You continue to be the force of light and love and life that makes it all make sense." Meanwhile, in Kelley's own candid tribute, she disclosed that she considered breaking up with Scott because she worried she loved him far too much. However, he realized her intentions and convinced her to stay with him, and she couldn't be happier about it.
The spouses are proud parents to three children
Speaking to People in 2022, Scott Wolf emphasized that open and honest communication is the secret behind his thriving marriage with Kelley Wolf. "I feel so lucky to be with someone who can recognize when something needs to be aired out," Scott pointed out. "I'm always open to a conversation." Of course, strong communication also helps the happy couple actively co-parent their three children. Scott and Kelley share two boys and a girl — Jackson, Miller, and Lucy, whom they welcomed in 2009, 2012, and 2014 respectively.
In a 2014 HuffPost interview, Scott divulged something that not a lot of people know about him: The Hallmark star grew up in a rather chaotic home that left Scott unsure about his future prospects, especially when it came to having a family of his own. However, the actor's dream came true, and Scott reckons it was largely because of his wife, who's the glue that holds them all together. Although raising three kids and balancing their demanding careers is no doubt challenging for the couple, they still kept the spark alive in little ways.
"It could be the simplest thing — just waking up an extra 45 minutes earlier in the morning and getting a cup of coffee and talking," Scott suggested. The "Party of Five" alum further asserted that he got tons of joy from having a late breakfast or just enjoying a nice chat with his wife before the chaos of the day begins.