Inside Hallmark Star Scott Wolf's Married Life With His Wife Kelley

Scott and Kelley Wolf's union almost didn't happen. During a 2021 chat with "Access Hollywood," the Hallmark star shared that he was set up on a blind date with Kelley nearly two decades prior. However, when Scott got to the restaurant where they were supposed to meet, she was nowhere to be found. After hanging out for a while, the "Party of Five" actor made his way to the bar to ask people for the maximum time they would wait for a blind date before calling it a night. Scott admitted he was ready to leave, but these optimistic strangers convinced him to give her another hour. Kelley finally showed up nearly an hour late and explained that she inevitably got caught in a New York City traffic jam.

When the couple sat down for a joint interview with People in 2022, the "A Christmas Love Story" star revealed that his future wife watched "Party of Five," but she preferred Matthew Fox's character, Charlie, over his. The "Real World: New Orleans" alum confessed that she wasn't looking to get into a relationship when she met Scott, confirming that she had already told him as such. However, after that magical first date, Kelley knew she would have to say goodbye to her old ways because she realized that she didn't want to go another day without talking to Scott for the rest of her life.