Was Donald Trump Almost In A Fatal Helicopter Crash? Why His Fellow Travelers Are Calling BS

Donald Trump has been off the campaign trail the past week, leaving Senator J.D. Vance, his vice-presidential pick, to do much of the battleground state-to-state visiting. But Trump did hold a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, which lasted over an hour. In it, he went through some of his classic grievances, but there was a new story this time — that he and former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown were nearly in a helicopter crash. However, given the response by Brown and others, we're not sure Trump's version is the most accurate description of what really happened.

Here's what Trump said about knowing Brown: "I went down in a helicopter with him. We thought maybe this is the end. We were in a helicopter going to a certain location together, and there was an emergency landing. This was not a pleasant landing, and Willie was, he was a little concerned," via CNBC Television.

Brown was asked about the helicopter story and declared that none of it was true. Not only was there no near-crash, the two have never even been in a helicopter together. It may have been a case of Trump mixing up two California politicians — Willie Brown and former California Governor Jerry Brown. However, even with the right politician, Trump's account still doesn't seem to hold up.

