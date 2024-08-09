Lip Reader Calls Out Ryan Reynolds' Impatience With Blake Lively On Red Carpet
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are magic on the red carpet. Always fashionable and charming, the married couple know how to hit their marks and make both fans and photographers squee with happiness. They've even used the red carpet to make a huge family announcement. For the premiere of Lively's new film "It Ends With Us" on August 6, the couple's reputation remained firmly in tact.
The event at AMC Lincoln Square Theater was particularly significant for Lively, who not only stars in the film but is a credited producer. Reynolds, dressed to match his wife, stood by Lively's side, the two walking the red carpet and posing for photos. As the cameras snapped picture after picture, the couple smiled, joked with photographers, and stood close to each other.
At one point, Reynolds turned his head to speak privately to his wife. She turned to face him and responded quietly before the two continued to make their way down the red carpet. Burning with curiosity, The List reached out to professional lip reader Nicola Hickling to find out what the intimate conversation was all about. It turns out Lively is a bit more generous on the red carpet than her husband.
Reynolds was so over the moment
"My wife knows how to work a red carpet, I'll say that," Ryan Reynolds once shared with AOL. For the "It Ends With Us" New York premiere, Blake Lively proved him right once again, posing for a multitude of photographs, all with a huge smile on her face. Both actors were charming and engaged — right up until it appeared that maybe Reynolds wasn't as into the whole spectacle as his wife.
Professional lip reader Nicole Heckling focused on the moment when Reynolds turned to share a private word with his wife. "He asked, 'Is this the last time?'" Heckling observed. The question was most likely in reference to the stop-and-go activity on the red carpet, where celebrities walk a few feet and then pause to pose for photographers. It seems Reynolds was hoping their current stop was their last. His hopes were crushed, though, with his wife's response. "Lively said, 'No, we gotta speak to everyone,'" shares Heckling. The star then seemed to poke a quick joke at Reynolds, saying, "Erm, are you impressed? There's more."
Reynolds, ever supportive of his wife and one of her biggest champions, replied, "Yeah, yeah, well, it's hardly a secret," possibly giving her a thumbs-up and pride-filled comment, sharing that he wasn't surprised there were more photographers and reporters who wanted a moment with Lively.
Reynolds and Lively stick together
Ryan Reynolds may have been growing a little wary on the red-carpet walk with Blake Lively for the premiere of her movie "It Ends With Us," but the duo still radiated couple goals with their intimate posturing. Even as Lively told her husband they still had more media to get through, she leaned into Reynolds, placing a hand on his stomach. He, in turn, tugged his wife closer to his side with an arm wrapped securely around her waist. He may have been over the moment, but he made it clear he was definitely not over spending time with Lively.
Together since 2011 and married on September 12, 2012, Reynolds has regularly shown his admiration and appreciation for his wife during their relationship, particularly on her birthday on August 25 each year. In 2023, he posted a tribute to Lively on Instagram, writing, "The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person." He ended with the ever-romantic, "You hung the damn moon."
He also jumped in to help his wife promote "It Ends With Us" with a funny skit posted to his Instagram account the same day as the New York movie premiere. The actor jumped in to interview one of Lively's cast members in the film, Brandon Sklenar, during a press junket. He even brought his mom and bestie, Hugh Jackman, in on the fun. Lively re-posted the video with the caption, "Just woke up. What'd I miss?" Definitely #couplegoals.