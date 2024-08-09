Lip Reader Calls Out Ryan Reynolds' Impatience With Blake Lively On Red Carpet

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are magic on the red carpet. Always fashionable and charming, the married couple know how to hit their marks and make both fans and photographers squee with happiness. They've even used the red carpet to make a huge family announcement. For the premiere of Lively's new film "It Ends With Us" on August 6, the couple's reputation remained firmly in tact.

The event at AMC Lincoln Square Theater was particularly significant for Lively, who not only stars in the film but is a credited producer. Reynolds, dressed to match his wife, stood by Lively's side, the two walking the red carpet and posing for photos. As the cameras snapped picture after picture, the couple smiled, joked with photographers, and stood close to each other.

At one point, Reynolds turned his head to speak privately to his wife. She turned to face him and responded quietly before the two continued to make their way down the red carpet. Burning with curiosity, The List reached out to professional lip reader Nicola Hickling to find out what the intimate conversation was all about. It turns out Lively is a bit more generous on the red carpet than her husband.

