Whatever Happened To Gymnast Laurie Hernandez?

If you're an avid Olympics watcher, you probably know Laurie Hernandez's name. The artistic gymnast burst onto the scene when she played a crucial role on the USA women's gymnastics team at the 2016 Rio Olympics — aka the "Final Five," as they were dubbed. Alongside other superstars Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, and Aly Raisman, Hernandez captured hearts across America thanks to her charisma on the mat and her undeniable talent in twisting, tucking, split jumping, and more.

Advertisement

Although she competed in multiple gymnastics events at the 2016 Olympics, her speciality was the balance beam, for which she medaled at that year's Summer Games. And despite the fact that Hernandez clearly proved her talent on the world's biggest athletic stage, gymnastics fans didn't realize that this would be the last time they'd have the privilege of seeing Hernandez compete in her prime. Following the Rio Olympics, Hernandez mostly put gymnastics behind her.

From higher education to new athletic pursuits to a burgeoning career in the entertainment industry, Hernandez has been busy testing out new career paths and finding her footing outside of the gymnasium. Hernandez has ruled out a comeback, but she did return to gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics — albeit in a much different way.

Advertisement