The Shady Way Prince William's Ex Reportedly Outed His Kate Middleton Romance

Party games are all good fun until someone takes things too far. Back in the day, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales were keeping their relationship a secret and hadn't let people in their friend group know they were dating. Reportedly, while playing a drinking game, a former flame of William's set him up to have to reveal the secret.

Carly Massy-Birch was William's reported first love, and reports regarding how she got along with Kate vary depending on who is asked. At the very least, according to "Catherine, the Princess of Wales" by Robert Jobson, people could tell that Kate and William liked each other. "Among the student community, it was an open secret that they were a couple," Jobson said (via People). However, it wasn't until the couple and Massy-Birch were at the same dinner party that the future king confirmed his and Kate's relationship. It happened while they were playing a round of "Never Have I Ever" and sharing secrets.

"Perhaps unwittingly," Jobson continued, "Carly exposed William's secret love affair with Catherine, much to the prince's chagrin."

