Celine Dion Makes Her Stance On Donald Trump Perfectly Clear
Donald Trump's latest effort to transform himself from former to current president has one music icon crying, "Mais non!" Prior to his rally speech in Montana on August 9, his team opted to play a video of Celine Dion performing her famous number from "Titanic." (The proof is here on X, formerly Twitter.) The following day, Dion's PR team posted a curt message on X showing exactly where the singer stands politically — and it wasn't pretty.
"Today, Celine Dion's management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing "My Heart Will Go On" at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana," they wrote. "In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use." They ended with a perfectly chef's-kiss comment: "... And really, THAT song?"
Today, Celine Dion's management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing "My Heart Will Go On" at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign... pic.twitter.com/28CYLFvgER
— Celine Dion (@celinedion) August 10, 2024
The spicy tweet got plenty of attention and commentary. Many agreed it was (pardon the term) weird to use a song associated with a film about a doomed ocean liner. Pop culture expert Mike Sington asked, "Is Trump's campaign being trolled from within?" and pointed out, "Many consider Titanic a metaphor for Trump's sinking campaign." A follower added, "At some point, a string quartet will begin playing 'Nearer My God To Thee' at Trump rallies." Another commenter noted the inappropriateness of the tone: "Such an energetic fun song for a rally! Who died??"
Many musicians have protested Trump's using their songs
Donald Trump and music have a rocky political history. Trump once tried to host a Kanye West concert at the White House before his people suggested it might not be a great idea. And while he does have some supporters in the music world (Kid Rock is Team MAGA), other famous singer-songwriters have warned him against using their music at his rally events. The short list includes The Beatles, Guns N' Roses, Rihanna, Pharrell, the Rolling Stones, R.E.M., and Prince. John Fogerty and Bruce Springsteen even accused Trump of misusing their famous protest songs for his benefit. "Fortunate Son" is a sharp dig at the privileged class, and "Born in the U.S.A." is decidedly not a patriotic tune.
This wasn't the first time Celine Dion has snubbed the controversial politician; she reportedly declined an invite to sing at Trump's 2017 inauguration ceremony. Nor was this the only breach of musical etiquette that occurred in Montana. Isaac Hayes III, son of the legendary R&B singer, also posted a cease-and-desist notice over the use of Hayes' song "Hold On I'm Coming" at the rally. Calling Trump an example of "the worst in integrity and class," Hayes threatened legal action. A fan sympathized, "I'm so sorry you & your family have to deal with this & hope they stop immediately. I hate that so many of us see Trump when we hear your father's song now."