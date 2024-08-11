Celine Dion Makes Her Stance On Donald Trump Perfectly Clear

Donald Trump's latest effort to transform himself from former to current president has one music icon crying, "Mais non!" Prior to his rally speech in Montana on August 9, his team opted to play a video of Celine Dion performing her famous number from "Titanic." (The proof is here on X, formerly Twitter.) The following day, Dion's PR team posted a curt message on X showing exactly where the singer stands politically — and it wasn't pretty.

"Today, Celine Dion's management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing "My Heart Will Go On" at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana," they wrote. "In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use." They ended with a perfectly chef's-kiss comment: "... And really, THAT song?"

Today, Celine Dion's management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing "My Heart Will Go On" at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign... pic.twitter.com/28CYLFvgER — Celine Dion (@celinedion) August 10, 2024

The spicy tweet got plenty of attention and commentary. Many agreed it was (pardon the term) weird to use a song associated with a film about a doomed ocean liner. Pop culture expert Mike Sington asked, "Is Trump's campaign being trolled from within?" and pointed out, "Many consider Titanic a metaphor for Trump's sinking campaign." A follower added, "At some point, a string quartet will begin playing 'Nearer My God To Thee' at Trump rallies." Another commenter noted the inappropriateness of the tone: "Such an energetic fun song for a rally! Who died??"