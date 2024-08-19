6 Times Donald Trump Went Makeup Free And Looked So Different

Makeup is widely believed to be the reason behind Donald Trump's distinctive orange look. However, it remains unclear exactly what products are involved. Reports have varied from a light coating of some type of powder to larger quantities of Bronx Colors makeup. It seems fitting, however, that based on the available information, Bronx Colors postulated Trump was using the orange version of the company's Boosting Hydrating Concealer. While Bronx Colors touts the concealer as "beautiful, natural-looking coverage," some individuals have asserted that Trump applies products too liberally, which could result in an orange visage. In addition, a concealer like this is intended to be used in conjunction with other products rather than as a one-step solution.

Whatever products he uses, the amount of orange in Trump's look has varied over time, as evidenced by a humorous collage put together on Instagram by rock legend Rod Stewart. While Stewart's post was intended to mock Trump's remarks about Kamala Harris' racial identity, the four photos also illustrate how makeup changes his appearance. The initial photo of Trump with minimal or no makeup looks dramatically different from the maximum product look on the right.

Although makeup often remains Trump's go-to choice, there are numerous instances when he's been seen with a bare face. While public opinion has been mixed regarding his no-makeup look, one thing's clear –- Trump looks dramatically different. Let's take a look.

