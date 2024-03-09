Does Donald Trump Use Fake Tanner? All The Signs His Orange Glow Is Makeup
Donald Trump's beauty secrets have long been a mystery, especially as grooming experts can't seem to agree on the source of his orange glow. Contrary to widespread speculation, it's not a medical condition. Dermatologist Dr. Tina Alster pointed out that the absence of any orange hue around Trump's eyes, in particular, suggests the eerie glow is self-inflicted in an interview with The New York Times.
During his presidential tenure, Donald Trump clapped back at a rumor about himself after an unflattering photo taken on the White House lawn captured the unusual contrast on his face (via X, formerly known as Twitter). In response to the post, Trump claimed it was photoshopped, but several other pics have shown his orange tint over the years too. So, what gives?
Alster believes that Trump's skin color results from artificial tans, even though sources who visited him in the White House spotted no fake tan products in any of his rooms, or a tell-tale tanning bed. An unnamed White House official clarified that Trump achieves his signature look with the help of translucent powder. However, tanning expert Dante Fitzpatrick and makeup artist Jason Kelly are convinced that makeup and fake tanning products are behind Trump's orange glow.
Trump has plenty of history with fake tan
In an interview with The Washington Post, an ex-classmate revealed that Donald Trump's high school beach day prep routine usually included tanning with an at-home UV light. According to former aide and reality star Omarosa Manigault Newman's book, this love for fake tanning continued strongly into his presidential tenure. In "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House," she alleged that her former boss used tanning beds every single day. This might be true, considering that Dr. Tina Alster observed how Trump's skin bears the hallmarks of years spent in the sun during her chat with The New York Times.
However, the dermatologist also believes that the former president improperly applies tanning creams or sprays, which is what results in his famously uneven skin tone. Dante Fitzpatrick, who specializes in tanning airbrushes, suggested that Trump uses a "really bad self-tanner," which piles up over time, as he informed the New York Daily News. The director of airbrush design at Beach Bum Tanning also criticized his technique, explaining, "You have to be very skilled when adding makeup on top of self-tanning." However, is the controversial politician really at fault or is somebody else responsible for getting him camera-ready?
He refuses help from professional makeup artists
An anonymous New York Times source hinted that Donald Trump often does his makeup himself. Sadly, judging by the former president's unavoidably orange look on television and in photos, he is not doing a great job. Photos of Trump with vs without makeup showcase that his bare skin looks a lot more natural, albeit a bit pale. And, according to makeup artist Jason Kelly, who worked the 2016 Republican National Convention, his makeup looks just as bad in person.
"When I see him, I see a line of oxidized bronzer around his hairline. The application is like a kindergartner did it," Kelly admitted to The Washington Post. He also shared that the former "Apprentice" host declined his offer to do his makeup, noting, "He said he thinks he already looks pretty good." Kelly criticized Trump for applying bronzer everywhere instead of using it purely to contour and shape his face since "Putting it all over is just going to make you go orange."
In another interview, this time with Harper's Bazaar, the makeup artist revealed that makeup could actually fix the appearance of his dodgy tan, arguing, "What I'll do is use a slightly deeper color and blend it into his tan so there's not an abrupt contrast." However, considering that Trump is reportedly just as impatient with politics as he is in the salon chair, any makeup artist he chooses has their work cut out for them. Even so, Kelly boasted, "I'm ready for it."