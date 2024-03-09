Does Donald Trump Use Fake Tanner? All The Signs His Orange Glow Is Makeup

Donald Trump's beauty secrets have long been a mystery, especially as grooming experts can't seem to agree on the source of his orange glow. Contrary to widespread speculation, it's not a medical condition. Dermatologist Dr. Tina Alster pointed out that the absence of any orange hue around Trump's eyes, in particular, suggests the eerie glow is self-inflicted in an interview with The New York Times.

During his presidential tenure, Donald Trump clapped back at a rumor about himself after an unflattering photo taken on the White House lawn captured the unusual contrast on his face (via X, formerly known as Twitter). In response to the post, Trump claimed it was photoshopped, but several other pics have shown his orange tint over the years too. So, what gives?

Alster believes that Trump's skin color results from artificial tans, even though sources who visited him in the White House spotted no fake tan products in any of his rooms, or a tell-tale tanning bed. An unnamed White House official clarified that Trump achieves his signature look with the help of translucent powder. However, tanning expert Dante Fitzpatrick and makeup artist Jason Kelly are convinced that makeup and fake tanning products are behind Trump's orange glow.