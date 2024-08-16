Salma Hayek's Most Iconic Fashion Moment With Her Daughter Valentina

It's not every day that receiving hand-me-downs from your mother means wearing a designer dress to a fancy awards show. In 2023, actor Salma Hayek walked the Oscars red carpet with her and François-Henri Pinault's daughter, Valentina Pinault. It was another instance where they had fans seeing double as visions in red, with Hayek's dress being a floor-length, custom Gucci gown, according to an Instagram post by stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray. The bodice of Hayek's dress was a halter style with a cutout, and the skirt was sparkly and fringey. On the other hand, Valentina's strapless red dress was more of an understated glam look.

In an additional Instagram post, Corbin-Murray explained the sweet significance of Valentina's dress: "We pulled this beautiful Isaac Mizrahi dress for Valentina from Salma's archive. Swipe to see when Salma originally wore it in 1997." In the throwback photo, Hayek had a matching red shawl draped around her arms and bigger bling than Valentina, but they both rocked it.