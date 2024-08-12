Michelle Obama's Dramatic New Hair Transformation Has Her Looking Younger Than Ever
For years, Michelle Obama's passion for improving children's health drove many of her career decisions. During her time in the White House, that passion also led her to a surprising personal choice. According to The Washington Post, she told an audience for her 2022 book tour that she straightened her hair because of pressure to conform to beauty standards: "Let me keep my hair straight. ... Let's get health care passed." However, since leaving the White House, Obama has sported a wider variety of styles, playing with both the length and texture of her hair.
In a departure from the pin-straight long bobs and slicked-back updos she often wore as first lady, we have seen Obama rock everything from box braids to high ponytails. These new looks have been a great experiment in personal style, but they have also added a touch of youthfulness to Obama's appearance. In honor of National Book Lovers Day in 2024, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram casually showing off a hairstyle that just might be her most youthful-looking yet: a dramatic waist-length fishtail braid. We love the casual-yet-polished feel this braid adds to her style, and many of her Instagram followers shared those feelings.
Michelle Obama's Instagram followers love her new look
Michelle Obama invited her followers to start a dialogue on her Instagram post with the caption: "Are you reading anything right now that you'd recommend? Let me know in the comments below!" While lots of her followers heeded this call to action, others took to the comments section to share their love of her unexpected new hairstyle. Many praised Obama for embracing such a bold style, but others weren't surprised that the fashionable first lady would opt for such an impressive look. One fan summed up what everyone was thinking: "That's a heck of a braid you've got going on, Michelle!" Another fan gushed: "It's so gorgeous! I always love her style but that braid is next level amazing."
A long fishtail braid may not have fit into Obama's White House image back in the early-2010s, but the look suits her perfectly now. It's a fresh, fun style that makes her look far younger than sixty, and we could easily see her wearing this braid for dressier occasions. However, even paired with a casual outfit and baseball cap, Obama's stunning transformation proves that the former first lady still has plenty of style tricks up her sleeve.
Michelle Obama wore another youthful look on The Tonight Show
Although the fishtail braid is a very new look for Michelle Obama, it isn't the first time that she's made an appearance with long hair since leaving the White House. She appeared on "The Tonight Show" in 2023 wearing a stunning high ponytail for a segment called "Bookstore Surprise." She paired the hairstyle with large hoop earrings and a flattering all-denim outfit, a far more casual and trendy look than the more austere styles she opted for as first lady.
The partially braided ponytail featured a middle part, which is the part of choice for many members of Gen Z. This small on-trend detail made a huge difference in how young Obama looked while rocking this hairstyle. However, as stylist Laurie Heaps explained to POPSUGAR, this hairstyle makes people look younger for another more noticeable reason: "A high ponytail will give the feel of a mini facelift." Obama already has a youthful-looking face, but the lifting powers of a high ponytail were still noticeable in this television appearance. However, what's great about Obama's recent hairstyle experiments isn't that they make her look younger, but that she is using them as a way to embrace the many facets of her identity.