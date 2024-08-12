Michelle Obama's Dramatic New Hair Transformation Has Her Looking Younger Than Ever

For years, Michelle Obama's passion for improving children's health drove many of her career decisions. During her time in the White House, that passion also led her to a surprising personal choice. According to The Washington Post, she told an audience for her 2022 book tour that she straightened her hair because of pressure to conform to beauty standards: "Let me keep my hair straight. ... Let's get health care passed." However, since leaving the White House, Obama has sported a wider variety of styles, playing with both the length and texture of her hair.

In a departure from the pin-straight long bobs and slicked-back updos she often wore as first lady, we have seen Obama rock everything from box braids to high ponytails. These new looks have been a great experiment in personal style, but they have also added a touch of youthfulness to Obama's appearance. In honor of National Book Lovers Day in 2024, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram casually showing off a hairstyle that just might be her most youthful-looking yet: a dramatic waist-length fishtail braid. We love the casual-yet-polished feel this braid adds to her style, and many of her Instagram followers shared those feelings.