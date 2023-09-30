The Moment Michelle Obama's Passion For Improving Children's Health Began

No matter how rich or famous, all parents deal with the ups and downs of parenthood. This is especially true for mothers, who are often expected to sacrifice everything for their children. This feeling of not giving or being enough for your children as a mother has been dubbed "mom guilt," and there's no doubt that every mama has experienced this feeling. Even Catherine, Princess of Wales, a.k.a., Kate Middleton, opened up about dealing with "mom guilt" as the mother to royal children.

The next famous mom to get vulnerable was former First Lady Michelle Obama, who said that one doctor's visit changed her outlook on her daughters' health. And in turn, the health of children across the world. She wrote in "Oprah Daily" about her struggles as a new parent, alongside her husband, former President Barack Obama. They share two daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama.

During their early childhood, mom Michelle Obama recalled feeding her children prepared foods out of convenience, noting the negative effect it had on their health. "I still remember taking one of my girls for a well-child visit and having the doctor tell me that all those simple choices I was making were negatively impacting her health," she recounted in her "Oprah Daily" essay. It was one of the worst feelings I've had as a parent — and one of the biggest wake-up calls of my life."