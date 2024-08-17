Details About King Charles And Prince William's Rumored Rivalry (And Why It Fizzled Out)

From the outside, King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales, have always appeared to enjoy a strong relationship. In reality, however, there was a time when the father and son were reportedly locked in a power struggle of sorts. According to a 2023 article in the Daily Beast, the supposed royal rivalry started because Prince William wanted to take on more responsibilities than his title actually required. A source informed the publication that although Charles was supportive of his eldest son's desire to pave his own way in the world, he still wanted William to follow the same path he did.

"I am sure they will butt heads as Charles is allergic to anyone telling him what to do, and William is not exactly famed for his subtlety," an ex-staffer at Buckingham Palace asserted. "But I think it is broadly seen as a productive rivalry, rather than a destructive one, because William respects his father's 'rank' as head of The Firm." We heard similar rumors of a feud brewing between the royals in Omid Scobie's 2023 book "Endgame." A source told the journalist, and friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, that Charles generally respected the way his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, ran the show.

In contrast, William wanted to assert a stronger sense of independence as quickly as possible, so he wasn't willing to just sit back and let Charles have complete control over the monarchy. The controversial author also claimed that William didn't want his father's actions to negatively affect people's perception of him. Thankfully, their rumored rivalry never became one of Charles' messiest family feuds.

