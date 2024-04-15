The Royals Who Are Standing In For King Charles Amid His Cancer Diagnosis
For decades, the world wondered when King Charles III, the former Prince of Wales, would get his chance to sit on the throne. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, certainly prepped him well for the ascension, but little did she know that within 18 months of her son's reign, he would face a serious health issue. Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024 at the age of 75. His adoring public continues to be concerned over the monarch's welfare, but thankfully, he has a very supportive family who have rallied around him to ensure that his duties are still carried out as he focuses on his health.
While some may assume that the majority of Charles' work will fall to his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, and his eldest son and heir to the throne, William, Prince of Wales, that's not necessarily the case. Senior royals might be the closest to the top, and while they're presumably happy to step up, they also have their own responsibilities and patronages to attend to. So, with that in mind, what exactly could the likes of Camilla and William take on, and who else in the family will pick up the slack?
There are plenty of signs Prince Harry has no plans to return to the royal family despite his father's diagnosis, and it's doubtful Prince Andrew will be thrust back into the limelight given his legal troubles, so who does that leave? Let's find out which royals could have Charles' back in the coming months.
Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Some royals are better known to the public than others, and while King Charles III's brother Prince Edward, the queen's youngest son and the Duke of Edinburgh, is an important part of the Firm, he isn't talked about as much as some of his relatives. Regardless, he and his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, carry out their duties with class and flair. Edward took on his late father's Duke of Edinburgh Award program and also dedicates a lot of time to arts programs that help young people. Sophie isn't exactly a stay-at-home wife, either; the duchess is a patron of over 70 charities, according to the royal family's official website.
It may be easy to assume that Sophie and Edward simply don't have time to chip in and help King Charles III amid his diagnosis, but chip in is exactly what they did. In 2024, Charles asked his brother, who is 15 years his junior, if he and his wife could take his place at a parade at Buckingham Palace. The duke and duchess did so willingly, appearing at the 120th anniversary that commemorated the signing of the "entente cordiale." Sophie and Edward greeted French dignitaries with beaming smiles as they rubbed shoulders with the likes of France's president, Emmanuel Macron.
While royalists may wait with bated breath to see their king standing tall in situations like this once more, they can rest assured that Sophie and Edward will always do their best to keep up appearances in his absence.
Queen Camilla
There has been a lot of upheaval for Camilla, Queen Consort, since her husband became King Charles III in 2022. Though this is an aspect of their relationship that was always destined to play out, it meant that there was no such thing as retirement for Camilla. Not only that, but Charles' cancer diagnosis has dealt her a double whammy. While also caring for her husband and undoubtedly going through the emotional trials that something of this magnitude brings along with it, Camilla has had to continue her royal duties with a smile on her face.
If it's a difficult undertaking for Camilla she hasn't let it show, as she approaches every public-facing event with grace and positivity. In fact, her efforts aren't just an impressive display of strength, but they've also made history. In March 2024, Camilla stood in for Charles when she attended the Royal Maundy Service at Worcester Cathedral, where she handed out gifts during a pre-Easter service, according to Vanity Fair. The ritual, usually performed by the monarch, had never been executed by a consort before, despite having existed since around 600 A.D.
Though Camilla did a fine job of representing her husband, he was there in spirit, having pre-recorded a message that was played to attendees. He expressed his sadness that he couldn't attend while honoring the history of the service. It's likely that Camilla will continue to do what she can to make life easier for her husband as he undergoes treatment.
Princess Anne
Princess Anne has always shown herself to be one of the toughest, most dedicated, and unfaltering members of the royal family. Even when she was the victim of a kidnapping attempt as a young woman, she famously told the would-be criminal where to get off where others may have cowered. It's hardly surprising, given her history, that Anne wouldn't think twice about stepping in for her eldest brother when he needed it the most. She is her mother's daughter, unwavering in her support of the monarchy and everything that it entails.
Despite being in her 70s, Anne is still an active member of the family and has stepped up even more so in the wake of her brother's illness. Just a day after Charles shared his diagnosis with the world, Anne took his place at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. The event, which saw Anne hand out medals to a list of honorees, proved to hold extra significance in the wake of the monarch's health struggles.
Anne is regularly spotted at public events and is often considered the "hardest working royal" due to her large number of appearances. As she's in good health, the public could expect to see Anne even more so than usual as her brother continues to manage his illness behind closed doors — though she may be hard-pressed to give her five grandkids attention if it happens.
Prince William
Just like his father before him, William, Prince of Wales, has been preparing to take the crown his entire life. There have been plenty of signs Prince William is ready to be king. Indeed, as the oldest child of King Charles III, there will come a day when William has to step into her father's shoes. Whether it's sooner rather than later remains to be seen, but William has been backing up his father consistently for years — especially after Queen Elizabeth II died and he took up Charles' previous position and patronages.
In the wake of Charles' cancer diagnosis, William was expected to pick up a lot of the slack, but then his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed her own cancer diagnosis. In an unprecedented turn of events, the House of Windsor found itself in one of the trickiest positions in its history. Despite William's family crisis, the father of three has still found time to help out his father. Before the public was aware of Catherine's diagnosis, William officiated an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.
At the time, William was largely tipped to be the main stand-in for his father as the second most senior royal in the family. No one realized he would soon be beating his own retreat to support Catherine and his young family through her devastating diagnosis.
Princess Catherine
Catherine, Princess of Wales, is arguably one of the most popular royals in modern history. Since tying the knot with the future king in 2011, Catherine has welcomed three children and been a constant royal presence and a symbol of the evolving monarchy. When she underwent abdominal surgery in early 2024, the public eagerly anticipated her recovery so she, presumably, could help William, Prince of Wales, in his support of King Charles III. Sadly, Catherine made it clear in her cancer announcement that it wasn't going to be that simple.
It was a turn of events that largely surprised the public. With two members of the royal family facing cancer, how would day-to-day operations be impacted? Catherine was quick to point out that she expects to make a recovery and is undergoing preventative treatment that will presumably help her bounce back. So, while she's out of action for now, she has youth on her side which might mean she recovers quicker than her father-in-law.
If that's the case, once Catherine has completed her own course of treatment, we could see her make a full return to public duty alongside William. As the future king and queen of England, if anyone is going to pick up the baton, it will be these two — as long as they're able.
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's abrupt exit from the U.K. changed the dynamic within the royal family for several reasons. Not only did their decision cause a media storm that has yet to fully die out, but it also meant that the firm was down two senior working royals. This move, though they didn't realize it at the time, would impact King Charles III when he was diagnosed with cancer. With fewer top royals to help stand in for him when he most needs it, it's a distinct possibility that non-working royals such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie could take a step up.
There are even some experts who say it's more of a necessity than we realize. Talking to the Daily Mail, royal biographer Phil Dampier said that Beatrice and Eugenie, whose parents are Sarah, Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew, would be eager to assist if asked. "I know that Bea and Eugenie are willing to do more and would happily help out. They just need to be given the green light," he explained, adding that they shouldn't be overlooked just because of their father's troubles. (Andrew settled a sexual assault case in 2022 that saw his royal position revoked.)
Dampier also speculated that the public would likely welcome a royal promotion for the two lookalike sisters out of respect for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, both Eugenie and Beatrice are mothers and have held 9-to-5 jobs — could this be an obstacle if it came down to it?
Zara Tindall
Zara Tindall is often hailed as one of the most down-to-earth royals in the Windsor clan. Her parents, Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, opted to forgo prince and princess titles for the children. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2020, Anne doubled down on their decision, explaining, "I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles... So I think that was probably the right thing to do." Title or no title, is Zara likely to step in for King Charles III if he should need it?
Even before Charles' diagnosis was made public, there was speculation from commentators that less senior members of the family could be called upon while Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales, recovered from their respective surgeries. Biographer Angela Levin told GB News, via Express, that Zara could be a smart pick. "My own view is that he could have Zara ... because she and her husband Mike, who comes also from an ordinary background, but fits in beautifully with the Royal Family. He could do it very well."
Levin concluded that the main benefit of promoting Zara is that Anne's daughter and her husband are so well-liked by the public. Zara and Mike Tindall aren't afraid of showing PDA and this is part of what makes them feel more relatable than most royal couples.
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester
While many of the royals previously mentioned are household names, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, and his wife, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, aren't quite as well-known. Even so, they are both committed working royals, with Richard having dedicated his life to royal service after his elder brother Prince William of Gloucester, died in a plane crash in 1972. Since then, Richard has offered his help to over 150 charities and organizations, according to the royal family's website, focusing on architecture and conservation. As a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, Richard knows how to keep calm and carry on with the best of them.
Given their impressive history supporting royal causes, it's unlikely that Richard and Birgitte would turn down an opportunity to help their king in his darkest hour now. If they were asked to attend an event for King Charles III or take over the patronage of a charity or similar, something tells us that they wouldn't hesitate to do their duty. After all, these are die-hard members of the royal family who are of the same staunch resolve as Queen Elizabeth II; if the monarchy needs something, you do it.
The real question is whether Charles would call upon them at all, but given the slimmed-down team of working royals in recent years and Princess Catherine's diagnosis, nothing is off the cards. It might not be a question of if, but when.