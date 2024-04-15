The Royals Who Are Standing In For King Charles Amid His Cancer Diagnosis

For decades, the world wondered when King Charles III, the former Prince of Wales, would get his chance to sit on the throne. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, certainly prepped him well for the ascension, but little did she know that within 18 months of her son's reign, he would face a serious health issue. Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024 at the age of 75. His adoring public continues to be concerned over the monarch's welfare, but thankfully, he has a very supportive family who have rallied around him to ensure that his duties are still carried out as he focuses on his health.

While some may assume that the majority of Charles' work will fall to his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, and his eldest son and heir to the throne, William, Prince of Wales, that's not necessarily the case. Senior royals might be the closest to the top, and while they're presumably happy to step up, they also have their own responsibilities and patronages to attend to. So, with that in mind, what exactly could the likes of Camilla and William take on, and who else in the family will pick up the slack?

There are plenty of signs Prince Harry has no plans to return to the royal family despite his father's diagnosis, and it's doubtful Prince Andrew will be thrust back into the limelight given his legal troubles, so who does that leave? Let's find out which royals could have Charles' back in the coming months.