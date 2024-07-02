Details About King Charles' Messiest Family Feuds

The British royal family is no stranger to scandal, but Prince Andrew's controversial friendship with Jeffrey Epstein may be their most appalling humiliation. "Andrew has been an embarrassment over the years on all sorts of levels, and I think Charles is very aware that the monarchy is a precarious institution that needs to be very mindful of how it looks to the public," royal expert Penny Junor explained (via The Daily Beast). Now that Charles is at the head of the monarchy, it's left to him to clean up any PR messes that his younger brother creates. But, that isn't the only point of contention between King Charles and Prince Andrew.

Although King Charles has only been the reigning monarch for a brief time, he and Prince Andrew have already come into conflict over Andrew's extravagant home, Royal Lodge. Charles reportedly wasn't keen on spending so much money for Andrew's accommodations, but because Prince Andrew stepped down from his gig as a working royal in the aftermath of the Epstein scandal, Royal Lodge was now out of his price range. As an insider explained to the Daily Mail, "He's not being explicitly kicked out but it's expected that he won't be able to afford the maintenance."

While this decision seems to fall in line with King Charles' broader aims to streamline the British monarchy, the Duke of York seemed to take it personally, with a source telling the paper, "It feels as though his brother wishes to evict him."

