Candace Owens Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

If there's one thing we know about political commentator Candace Owens, it's that she typically takes her fashion choices seriously. For example, Owens' signature look incorporates a structured blazer and modest button-front shirt as the focal point, which makes a strong visual impression and suits her outspoken public persona very well. She usually has a keen eye for flattering colors and silhouettes. However, even the most calculated fashionista can sometimes fall short, and Owens has been spotted in several outfits that completely missed the mark.

It can be fun to step outside of your style comfort zone, but Owens hasn't always had the best luck with trying something new. In many cases, her fashion fails are a result of abandoning the mix of tailored lines and soft, feminine touches that she often combines in her outfits. Here, we dissect some of the worst examples of her straying from her tried-and-true style formula and the cringe-worthy looks that came out of that choice.