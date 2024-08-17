Candace Owens Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark
If there's one thing we know about political commentator Candace Owens, it's that she typically takes her fashion choices seriously. For example, Owens' signature look incorporates a structured blazer and modest button-front shirt as the focal point, which makes a strong visual impression and suits her outspoken public persona very well. She usually has a keen eye for flattering colors and silhouettes. However, even the most calculated fashionista can sometimes fall short, and Owens has been spotted in several outfits that completely missed the mark.
It can be fun to step outside of your style comfort zone, but Owens hasn't always had the best luck with trying something new. In many cases, her fashion fails are a result of abandoning the mix of tailored lines and soft, feminine touches that she often combines in her outfits. Here, we dissect some of the worst examples of her straying from her tried-and-true style formula and the cringe-worthy looks that came out of that choice.
She was called out for a mismatched outfit after criticizing Harry Styles
In 2020, Candace Owens had some harsh words for Harry Styles over his choice to wear a dress as part of a photo shoot for Vogue. Her adamant critique on X, formerly Twitter, was exactly what we'd expect from the controversial commentator, who claimed Styles' outfit was a symptom of a larger societal problem:
There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.
It is an outright attack.
Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2020
One X user took Owens to task for her comments by pointing out a potential example of hypocrisy: a bizarrely mismatched outfit that combined black Nike athletic pants with a long brown blazer. The person tweeted a photo with the caption, "Why is Candace Owens judging Harry Styles for wearing a dress when she's out here looking like this?" Considering the clashing pieces Owens chose when assembling this look, we can't help wondering the same thing.
As Vogue describes, there is a formula for incorporating athleisure pieces into a chic look: "Elevated athleisure outfits begin with a strong foundation: choose one standout piece ... as your home base. Then, surround the look with a solid roster of timeless yet trendy wardrobe essentials, like a notable knit or a warming winter coat." It looks like Owens may have tried to follow this formula, but was wholly unsuccessful.
Candace drew a fine line between casual wear and pajamas
We're all for posting candid photos with your friends, but Candace Owens' outfit in a birthday shout-out to Brittany Aldean on Instagram left a lot to be desired. In the photo, Owens is wearing a dark blue one-piece outfit that looks very comfortable — maybe a little too comfortable. With its slouchy, oversize silhouette, the outfit looks like it could easily double as pajamas or a robe.
According to Merrick's Art, adding some definition at the waist is a great way to make slouchy outfits like this one look more polished, and it looks like Owens tried to do that. Unfortunately, the barely there waist tie disappears into the rest of the fabric and doesn't quite give the definition this outfit needs to make it look couch-ready and more going-out ready. A belt in a complementary color might have been able to salvage this outfit, but we may never know.
Candace wore a distractingly strange dress for a live appearance
A bold print is a great way to make a memorable statement, but the green and white dress Candace Owens wore on an episode of "Candace" in 2022 was just downright distracting. From the overly busy print on the skirt to the outdated buttons on the bodice, this dress was a hodgepodge of bad decisions. For example, as stylist Todd Ramos explained to The Style Glossy, "Often, when an outfit doesn't work, it's because of the neckline." The neckline on this dress makes Owens' neck appear shorter, especially while fully buttoned.
However, the biggest tragedy about this outfit is that Owens has repeatedly demonstrated just how fantastic she can look in the right dress, such as in this 2022 Instagram post:
Unfortunately, this long-sleeved monstrosity doesn't measure up to the elegance of many of her more understated dress choices, and it is a far cry from the professional looks Owens typically chooses for her show. We think this colorful experiment is one she shouldn't repeat.
She took the structured blazer look in the wrong direction
Although a blazer with exaggerated proportions can look stunning, it's possible to have too much of a good thing. That was definitely the case when Candace Owens appeared on a Fox News segment wearing a brown tweed blazer that looked several sizes too large for the talk show host. A user on X tweeted about the strange outfit choice, hilariously describing Owens' oversize blazer as "fresh off the rack from the Men's Big & Tall section at Burlington's Coat Factory."
This description is spot-on, since the oversized blazer looks like something Owens could have possibly borrowed from her husband's closet. However, as the style blog Later Ever After explains, this look could have potentially been saved with a simple change: "Roll up your sleeves once or twice so your wrist is showing. This will ... avoid making the blazer look too long and not fitted." Unfortunately, Owens didn't employ this simple hack, so the look more closely resembles a child trying on an adult's jacket than the polished, mature image she typically presents.
Candace's statement sleeves said a little too much
Candace Owens frequently shares photos of her and her husband, George Farmer, and the two look very happy together. For example, Owens posted a 2021 birthday photo on Instagram of her husband and her with the caption, "Thanking God for another year around the sun with my best friend." However, the most eye-catching part of the photo wasn't their smiling faces; instead, the larger-than-life statement sleeves on her blouse stole the show — in a negative way.
Statement sleeves can be a fun addition to an outfit, but the pants Owens chose to pair them with throw off the balance of this outfit. According to the style blog Living After Midnite, more proportional bottoms could have made this outfit work: "If you're wearing voluminous sleeves then keep what you're wearing on the bottom slimmer such as a straight leg pant or pencil skirt." Unfortunately, it appears Owens didn't get the memo. Her jeans have a wide leg, which combined with all the volume from her sleeves, makes her body look wider overall. If she chooses to wear this top again, opting for a tighter-fitting pair of pants would help the sleeves stand out for the right reasons.