Here's What HGTV's Galey Alix Looks Like Makeup-Free

Galey Alix doesn't wear a baseball cap 24/7. In a selfie shared on Instagram in March 2019, she left her hair loose, and Alix also might have skipped makeup except for some subtle eyeliner. Answering fan questions for HGTV, Alix confirmed that the hat ties into her mental health journey and was a way to avoid overthinking about her looks. "As someone who has always suffered from perfectionism (and is still recovering from a long, very dangerous eating disorder) it's really important that I set myself up for success," the reality star shared. "Wearing a hat allows me to not focus so much on what I look like and instead, put all that energy into the project and home I'm working on."

Furthermore, she hopes most people pay more attention to the renovation work she's doing and how happy it makes her clients instead. Alix also clarified why she responds kindly when receiving negative, trolling comments online. "I always try to remember: If this person is talking to a total stranger like this, imagine how they're probably talking to themselves in their head all day," Alix reasoned. She can relate to that feeling, which is why the HGTV star doesn't fight fire with fire.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).

