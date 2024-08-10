The Tragic Way HGTV Star Galey Alix's Engagement Fell Apart
HGTV's Galey Alix has seemingly found her perfect match in "The Bachelorette" alum Dale Moss. The happy couple celebrated their two-year anniversary on April 8, 2024, with Alix taking to Instagram to mark the special occasion. "Happy 2 years of me being funnier than you," the "Home in a Heartbeat" host captioned a reel highlighting their cutest bonding moments. Under the tribute post, Moss also shared his own sweet anniversary message for the TV personality. "Loving you is the easiest thing in the world for me," he wrote in part. "Just the beginning of so much more life together. ILYSM."
Alix dished that she first met her beau by taking a little DIY initiative (aka sliding into Moss's Instagram DMs) after hearing him on a podcast. "I just remember thinking, 'This person is so well-spoken,'" the HGTV star recalled to People in 2023. From there, they started talking and eventually got super close. According to the interior designer, one of the many things that instantly attracted her to Moss — who's also a model and a former football player — was the fact that both of them had been engaged before. As fans of "The Bachelorette" will no doubt remember, Moss was all set to marry his now ex-girlfriend, Clare Crawley, after getting engaged on the show in 2020, but the pair mutually called things off once and for all in 2021. As for Alix, well, her broken engagement story happens to be a lot more tragic and devastating.
Galey Alix's engagement ended quite harshly
What should have been happily ever turned out to be a painful chapter for Gailey Alix after her engagement suddenly fell apart in 2021. Reflecting on her heartbreak, the HGTV star admitted to People in 2023 that her ex-fiancé broke up with her after Alix confided in him about her issues with anorexia and bulimia, sadly confessing, "He told me he did not want to marry me anymore because I had been dishonest with him by hiding my struggle." They were scheduled to marry shortly thereafter, and the reality star had just picked up her life and relocated to Connecticut from Florida to be with her then-partner.
"So that day, I moved back to Florida with my dogs, but without my fiancé, without my career, without my health, and without the home I had just worked so hard on," she confirmed, adding, "It was by far the lowest point of my life." Fortunately, that didn't deter Alix from seeking professional help, ultimately going to a therapist to address her problems. During that time, she also decided to quit social media to focus on her mental health and returned to her previous job in Florida as vice president of an investment banking firm. Meanwhile, her ex moved on pretty quickly following their failed engagement.
The HGTV star refused to stop believing in love
Coming out of her social media hiatus, Galey Alix was surprised to find herself inundated with requests to work on other people's homes as videos of her design and renovation skills went viral on Instagram. Looking back, it was the beginning of her life-changing career as a DIY expert and interior designer. "It was an out-of-body experience," Alix gushed to Business Insider. "The more I dove into the DMs, the more I started to feel like I was watching a movie about someone else's story and seeing how it all started." At the same time, she also found love again with "The Bachelorette's" Dale Moss, whom Alix considers not just her boyfriend but her biggest supporter.
The reality TV personality has been helping out in some of Alix's home projects for her new show on HGTV despite his own busy work schedule, "So to say that I lucked out in meeting him when I did would be an understatement," the Galey Alix Design CEO acknowledged during another 2023 chat with People. Despite her past heartbreak, Alix hasn't lost faith in finding The One, nor has she closed the door on the possibility of getting married in the future. "I definitely get anxiety thinking about the idea of marriage," she divulged in a separate interview. "So I don't know if that's in the cards for me." Alix then added, "But I do know that I deserve to be happy and to love myself."