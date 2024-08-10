The Tragic Way HGTV Star Galey Alix's Engagement Fell Apart

What should have been happily ever turned out to be a painful chapter for Gailey Alix after her engagement suddenly fell apart in 2021. Reflecting on her heartbreak, the HGTV star admitted to People in 2023 that her ex-fiancé broke up with her after Alix confided in him about her issues with anorexia and bulimia, sadly confessing, "He told me he did not want to marry me anymore because I had been dishonest with him by hiding my struggle." They were scheduled to marry shortly thereafter, and the reality star had just picked up her life and relocated to Connecticut from Florida to be with her then-partner.

"So that day, I moved back to Florida with my dogs, but without my fiancé, without my career, without my health, and without the home I had just worked so hard on," she confirmed, adding, "It was by far the lowest point of my life." Fortunately, that didn't deter Alix from seeking professional help, ultimately going to a therapist to address her problems. During that time, she also decided to quit social media to focus on her mental health and returned to her previous job in Florida as vice president of an investment banking firm. Meanwhile, her ex moved on pretty quickly following their failed engagement.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).

