What HGTV Star Galey Alix Has Shared About Her Mental Health Journey

In addition to being candid about her eating disorder, Galey Alix has also spoken on social media about dealing with extreme anxiety. In May 2024, the interior designer shared an Instagram Story to explain how a particularly bad anxiety episode required a trip to the ER. "I had a number of really difficult/stressful phone calls (4 actually) on Friday," she said (via Heavy). "I woke up the next day covered in hives. My body physically INTERNALIZED the anxiety I was having from these calls."

Advertisement

While she attempted to treat the rash at home using a steroid cream and Benadryl, the inflammation continued for two days until it was "covering most of the lower half of my body." Recognizing that it could potentially worsen and spread to her throat, Alix made the decision to seek medical treatment. She was given a steroid shot and prescribed a week's worth of pills to curb the rash, but the doctor also instructed her to get some serious rest and relaxation.

The interior designer explained that she often struggles with anxiety, which she believes stems from her tendency to absorb the emotions of those around her. "I battle this issue constantly," Alix said. "Do I set up boundaries and not allow myself to get so close to things because they can [emotionally] wreck me? Or do I lean into the fact that 'feeling things deeply' is a super power." Mental health is a life-long journey, but we admire Alix's moments of candidness along the way.

Advertisement

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741). If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.