Inside The Love Life Of Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff

Ella Emhoff found herself among the who's who of the fashion industry when she attended the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Icons & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary party. Emhoff was named an icon by Harper's Bazaar and could hardly believe it. She told People that she was pretty shocked when she got the news because she'd never thought of herself as someone who inspires others' fashion choices. While a little nervous about attending the event, she had the support of her beau, Samuel Hine, who told People that he'd attended one of Emhoff's recent runway shows. He couldn't praise her influence on her generation enough and talked about how much he admires the way Emhoff has been handling her newfound popularity and influence.

"What always impresses me most about everything she does is she has her own way and through the lens of personal style," Hine said. "You know, others, they wear whatever, and in this position, they do what people tell them to do, and she is no pushover, you know, she knows herself really, really well and what's going on inside." Hine commended Emhoff's individuality and unwavering determination to always be herself, no matter how well-known she might be. "That's the most important. That's what being an icon really is," he said. Hine's unwavering commitment to Emhoff, despite having to deal with Secret Service agents on their dates, also deserves some recognition.