Inside The Love Life Of Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff
Kamala Harris' rise to the Democratic presidential ticket has placed a giant spotlight on her family, but for her stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, this is nothing new. After she made a fashion statement at Harris' historic inauguration ceremony in 2021, interest in Emhoff continued to grow, and she was soon dubbed a style icon. In the meantime, she's launched her modeling and designing careers and found some time to fall in love.
After months of speculation, Emhoff finally told Vanity Fair in 2021 that, yes, she was indeed no longer single and dating GQ editor Samuel Hine. As of this writing, the two still appear to be going strong. Emhoff was pretty private about their relationship but admitted that her perfect date with Hine included visiting markets and buying strange produce neither of them know how to cook and then figuring out how to make a meal out of it together. We don't know about you, but that sounds like the beginning of a pretty good love story.
Ella gets plenty of support from the man in her life
Ella Emhoff found herself among the who's who of the fashion industry when she attended the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Icons & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary party. Emhoff was named an icon by Harper's Bazaar and could hardly believe it. She told People that she was pretty shocked when she got the news because she'd never thought of herself as someone who inspires others' fashion choices. While a little nervous about attending the event, she had the support of her beau, Samuel Hine, who told People that he'd attended one of Emhoff's recent runway shows. He couldn't praise her influence on her generation enough and talked about how much he admires the way Emhoff has been handling her newfound popularity and influence.
"What always impresses me most about everything she does is she has her own way and through the lens of personal style," Hine said. "You know, others, they wear whatever, and in this position, they do what people tell them to do, and she is no pushover, you know, she knows herself really, really well and what's going on inside." Hine commended Emhoff's individuality and unwavering determination to always be herself, no matter how well-known she might be. "That's the most important. That's what being an icon really is," he said. Hine's unwavering commitment to Emhoff, despite having to deal with Secret Service agents on their dates, also deserves some recognition.
Ella believes communication is key in a relationship
You might not know this about Ella Emhoff, but when it comes to making her relationships work, she's pretty old school. She believes that, in order to have a healthy partnership, there needs to be adequate communication. While Emhoff doesn't usually discuss her private relationships with the media, she did allow People a glimpse into how she and Samuel Hine make things work while attending the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Icons & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary party. Emhoff admitted that she sometimes finds herself fretting over unnecessary things and that she and Hine have made a point of trying not to fall into that habit.
"Communication, a lot of deep and sometimes uncomfortable open communication [is key]. There's no sugarcoating it. Like, sometimes it's really hard. Life is not easy," Emhoff shared. "So, talk about it, and then you do it together. In a relationship, you're sharing a life." Well, we couldn't have said it better ourselves. We won't be surprised if Emhoff adds "relationship guru" to her resume someday soon.