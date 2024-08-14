Why You Don't Hear About Rachel McAdams Anymore

Rachel McAdams is no ordinary star. She has neither a colossal filmography nor a social media presence to keep her in the headlines. And yet, even without catering to these common formulas of fame, she continues to enjoy relevance across film and fan circles. Courtesy of early career hits like "Mean Girls" and "The Notebook" that cemented her place as a pop-culture icon, followed by critically acclaimed projects like "Spotlight" and "True Detective" that reinforced her versatility, McAdams established herself as an acting force worth looking out for. All the while, she didn't lose sight of the reality that lay off-camera, living many lives as a dedicated mother, a principled woman, and a theater student with dreams bigger than the big screen.

As she navigated the crosshairs of Hollywood — and the good, bad, and ugly that came with it — McAdams always had one foot out the door, ready to leave the moment it felt necessary. It explains the sporadic nature of her film appearances that, though robust, are finite. Even so, her commitment to her acting craft is unquestionable. "It's almost our duty to tell enlightening stories or shine a light on corners of the world that desperately need it," she told The New York Times in April 2024. There are many other facets of her life beyond acting that McAdams has been giving attention to, which is why it may seem like the world has been hearing less about her. Here's what she has been up to.

