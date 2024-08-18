What To Know About Hallmark Star Jonathan Bennett's Husband Jaymes Vaughan

Jonathan Bennett, one of Hallmark's hottest heartthrobs, celebrated his two-year wedding anniversary with husband Jaymes Vaughan on March 19, 2024. "Two years ago today, I married my best friend. Two years ago today, we were surrounded by the people we love the most to celebrate. Two years ago today, I became the luckiest man alive," Bennett gushed on Instagram alongside a clip of their big day in Mexico. The sweet couple had a wedding that was fit for a Hallmark film following their surprise engagement in late 2020.

Advertisement

They had been dating since 2016, when Bennett appeared on "Celebrity Page" and was interviewed by Vaughan for his show "Halloween Wars." Naturally, the actor was instantly smitten. A former Chippendales performer, Vaughan is also an actor and a TV host who first gained recognition on Season 21 of "The Amazing Race" in 2012. Through his work as a host, in particular, Vaughan has interviewed dozens of big names in Hollywood from Dolly Parton to Janet Jackson to Ciara. But it was Bennett who had him really breaking a sweat.

As Vaughan recalled to Instinct magazine in 2019, "[It was] instant butterflies. I couldn't even form proper sentences for the interview." Apart from serving as an anchor for the entertainment news outlet for eight years, Vaughan has also made notable appearances on shows like "The Talk," "Lorraine," and MTV's "The Real Friends of WeHo," alongside Bennett. But there's more to the Hallmark star's husband than just his impressive career.

Advertisement