What To Know About Hallmark Star Jonathan Bennett's Husband Jaymes Vaughan

Jonathan Bennett, one of Hallmark's hottest heartthrobs, celebrated his two-year wedding anniversary with husband Jaymes Vaughan on March 19, 2024. "Two years ago today, I married my best friend. Two years ago today, we were surrounded by the people we love the most to celebrate. Two years ago today, I became the luckiest man alive," Bennett gushed on Instagram alongside a clip of their big day in Mexico. The sweet couple had a wedding that was fit for a Hallmark film following their surprise engagement in late 2020.
They had been dating since 2016, when Bennett appeared on "Celebrity Page" and was interviewed by Vaughan for his show "Halloween Wars." Naturally, the actor was instantly smitten. A former Chippendales performer, Vaughan is also an actor and a TV host who first gained recognition on Season 21 of "The Amazing Race" in 2012. Through his work as a host, in particular, Vaughan has interviewed dozens of big names in Hollywood from Dolly Parton to Janet Jackson to Ciara. But it was Bennett who had him really breaking a sweat.
As Vaughan recalled to Instinct magazine in 2019, "[It was] instant butterflies. I couldn't even form proper sentences for the interview." Apart from serving as an anchor for the entertainment news outlet for eight years, Vaughan has also made notable appearances on shows like "The Talk," "Lorraine," and MTV's "The Real Friends of WeHo," alongside Bennett. But there's more to the Hallmark star's husband than just his impressive career.
Jaymes Vaughan is a proud dog dad (thanks to Jonathan Bennett!)
Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett are proud fur parents to their sweet Goldendoodle Brad, whom they adopted in 2019. According to Vaughan's video on Instagram, it was actually the Hallmark star who badly wanted a pet as he's always been obsessed with dogs — something both Ellen DeGeneres and Julia Louis-Dreyfus can totally relate to, FYI. But for the longest time, Bennett couldn't get Vaughan to change his mind, until finally, "The Amazing Race" star caved. So for his 38th birthday in June 2019, Vaughan surprised Bennett with an adorable puppy. "You know how I've been telling Jonathan that we cannot get a dog, we do not have time for a dog, we do not have space in our lives for a dog, there could be no dog? [sigh] I finally gave in," Vaughan was heard saying in the clip.
Since then, the "Celebrity Page" alum himself has fallen in love with animals and has fully embraced his role as a dog dad to Brad. On Instagram, the actor and TV host frequently uploads pictures and clips of himself spending quality time with their beloved "son" whether at home or outdoors. In 2019, he told Instinct magazine that the best thing about having Brad is: "His personality." Vaughan gushed, "All he wants to do is either play with you or love on you, adding, "Plus he's got great hair just like his dad."
Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett are also business partners
On that note, Jaymes Vaughan also revealed in his candid chat with Instinct magazine that having kids with Jonathan Bennett is something he hopes for, for their future. As someone who was born into a relatively large family, Vaughan admitted that he dreams of being a dad to multiple kids — four to be exact. "I grew up in a family with four of us kids and it is honestly the perfect number," he explained. "I'm still super close with my siblings today because of how we grew up together and I want to give that to my kids." For now, though, Brad is enough to keep him and Bennett occupied at home.
And besides, the lovable couple is also super busy with their respective careers, with the "Mean Girls" star set to appear in the Hallmark trilogy "The Groomsmen" alongside Tyler Hynes and B.J. Britt. Moreover, Bennett and Vaughan are also actively involved in their shared business venture, OUTbound Travels, which they launched in 2021 specifically to cater to the LGBTQ+ community.
As the ambitious husbands told TripSavvy in an interview, it was their love of travel and relaxing vacations that inspired them to come up with the project. "Our main focus is building a community of LGBTQ+ travelers who want to get to know each other," Vaughan said. "We feel like we've created a safe space for LGBTQ+ people to travel the world and be celebrated while they're doing it."