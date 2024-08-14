The Excuses For Trump's Bizarre Lisp During Elon Musk Interview Just Don't Add Up

On August 12, 2024, Donald Trump sat down for a live-streamed discussion on X, formerly known as Twitter. As Trump spoke with Elon Musk, listeners became aware of one strange detail: the former president's words lacked clarity. According to The Daily Beast, Trump's campaign initially deflected the inquiries about a lisp by blaming the hearing capabilities of the viewers. However, since tens of thousands of people commented about Trump's unusual speech, it seems doubtful that the issue was due to listeners' perceptions.

Advertisement

By the following day, Trump shifted to blaming technology. "Unfortunately, because of the complexity of modern day equipment, and cellphone technology, my voice was, in certain areas, somewhat different and strange," Trump explained on Truth Social. As supporting evidence, he touted that a better-quality version of the interview was now available.

While listeners observed Trump's apparent lisp was no longer present in this update, many weren't convinced by his assertion that technology was at fault. If this were the case, an X user argued that Musk's voice would also have been impacted. "Nothing to do with compression, either data or audio signal," declared another poster on X, citing decades of recording knowledge. In addition, this individual noted, "The lisp is not on every word Trump says." In fairness, technical problems did cause the interview to begin 40 minutes late. "We unfortunately had a massive distributed denial of service attack against our servers," Musk explained on X. However, while the platform has had livestream issues in the past, some were skeptical of Musk's statement since the rest of the site was functioning normally.

Advertisement