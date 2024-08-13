Donald Trump's Conversation With Elon Musk Has Everyone Calling Out One Strange Detail

Some may liken Donald J. Trump to Scrooge McDuck, the Disney cartoon character who has a lot of money. Some may compare him to Donald Duck, strictly based on the fact that they share the same first name. But as of Monday, August 12, there's a new animated fowl people are focusing on: Daffy Duck. And it's due to a random and odd showing from the former president.

Trump, who's currently campaigning to return to the White House as President of the United States in the November 2024 election, made a return to X on Monday, formerly known as Twitter, posting his first Tweets in a year on the social media platform. (His last interaction was in August 2023, when he posted his mug shot.) The reason for his comeback was to promote a scheduled interview with the owner of X, Elon Musk, scheduled for that same evening.

Broadcasting live on the platform, the event started out on a flat note — or rather, a silent one. Due to begin at 8:00pm EST, the event was delayed, due to what Musk tweeted was an attack on the site that required an intervention. Finally under way a half hour later, it was only a matter of minutes before listeners were distracted by something else entirely.

