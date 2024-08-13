Donald Trump's Conversation With Elon Musk Has Everyone Calling Out One Strange Detail
Some may liken Donald J. Trump to Scrooge McDuck, the Disney cartoon character who has a lot of money. Some may compare him to Donald Duck, strictly based on the fact that they share the same first name. But as of Monday, August 12, there's a new animated fowl people are focusing on: Daffy Duck. And it's due to a random and odd showing from the former president.
Trump, who's currently campaigning to return to the White House as President of the United States in the November 2024 election, made a return to X on Monday, formerly known as Twitter, posting his first Tweets in a year on the social media platform. (His last interaction was in August 2023, when he posted his mug shot.) The reason for his comeback was to promote a scheduled interview with the owner of X, Elon Musk, scheduled for that same evening.
Broadcasting live on the platform, the event started out on a flat note — or rather, a silent one. Due to begin at 8:00pm EST, the event was delayed, due to what Musk tweeted was an attack on the site that required an intervention. Finally under way a half hour later, it was only a matter of minutes before listeners were distracted by something else entirely.
Trump sounded like he had a lisp
During Donald J. Trump's big night with Elon Musk, broadcast live on X, formerly known as Twitter, listeners were surprised to hear the presidential candidate speaking with what sounded like a lisp. Within minutes of the event starting, the comments on the social media platform started piling up. "Trump now has a lisp," tweeted one person, accompanied by a gif of, yup, Daffy Duck. Many others also commented on the strange development online.
Why does Trump sound like Donald Duck? This lisp thing is distracting #ElonXTrump
— sidney (@hcesd) August 13, 2024
When Trump gave a speech Mar-a-Lago on August 4, there was no sign of any speech impediment. Days later on August 12, his voice sounded different, causing several theories to pop up. Some thought maybe he had new dentures or other dental work done; others thought the whole thing was an AI generated set-up, with faux Trump vocals.
Other folks on X, though, shared their recording knowledge, and attributed his lisp to technical difficulties. With Trump using a cheap microphone combined with a mobile phone, the results were audio compression that gave the impression of a lisp. We'll just have to wait for his next live speech to see what's real and what's fake news.